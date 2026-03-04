ECI Group Sells 260-Unit The Corwyn South Point Apartments in McDonough, GA

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) announces the sale of The Corwyn South Point Apartments at 1000 Columns Drive in McDonough, GA, to Morgan Properties (Morgan), one of the nation's largest multifamily owners. The 10-building, 260-unit community in rapidly growing Henry County was developed, built, leased, and managed by ECI Group. The sales price was not disclosed.

"ECI takes great pride in the superb execution by our team at The Corwyn South Point, the first of our Class A Corwyn-branded apartment communities," said Jimmy Baugnon, Chief Investment Officer at ECI Group. "With a sophisticated and modern design aesthetic in the walkable and amenity-rich South Point area, The Corwyn South Point achieved a robust 16-month lease-up and continues to maintain strong occupancy four years after opening. This institutional-quality asset has a fine future ahead in the capable hands of multifamily leader, Morgan Properties."

The Corwyn South Point features spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom entertainment-friendly apartments located just off South Point Boulevard near I-75. The community offers convenient access to South Point's shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Residents enjoy a 2,000 square foot clubhouse with a kitchen, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a dedicated yoga/spin room, and a Gathering Room featuring a lounge, fireplace, TV, and media center with a gaming area. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with sun shelf and deck, grilling and fire pit areas, and a landscaped courtyard with lawn games and a bocce court. A dog park and pet wash station complete the pet-friendly amenities.

"We are pleased to expand our existing Atlanta area portfolio with this well-located community, which offers a robust amenity set and attractive unit mix," said Nick Polera, VP of Acquisitions, who oversaw the transaction on behalf of Morgan Properties. "The property, to be renamed Arden at South Point, aligns with our conviction in the long-term growth and demand drivers across the greater Atlanta market."

ECI extends its appreciation to David Gutting of Newmark for his representation of the seller.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About Morgan Properties

Established in 1985, Morgan Properties is a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, with a corporate office in Rochester, New York. Morgan Properties and its affiliates pursue a diversified investment strategy focusing on multifamily equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, preferred equity, and whole loans. Morgan Properties and its affiliates own and manage a multifamily portfolio comprising over 110,000 units across more than 400 communities in 22 states – the company is consistently one of the largest owners of multifamily in the country. Additionally, the company has made investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities backed by over $40 billion in multifamily loans. With over 2,500 employees, Morgan Properties prides itself on its quick decision-making capabilities, strong capital relationships, and proven operational expertise. For more information, please visit www.morganproperties.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301.661.1448

SOURCE ECI Group