Atlanta Dentist Elected President Of Georgia Dental Association
Sep 09, 2019, 15:42 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Evis Babo, of Atlanta, took office July 28 as the 151st president of the Georgia Dental Association. Dr. Babo and new GDA state officers and trustees were installed into office during the association's annual convention in Amelia Island, Fla.
Newly installed state officers Drs. Annette Rainge (Augusta), Zachary Powell (Saint Simons Island), Amber Lawson (Macon), Jamie Mitchell (Monticello) and Tom Jagor (Atlanta) were elected president-elect, vice president, secretary/treasurer, editor and speaker of the house, respectively.
A member of the Georgia Dental Association for more than 18 years, Dr. Babo has held multiple leadership positions at the state and local level and is a past recipient of the Georgia Dental Association Honorable Fellow award.
She is a member of the Hinman Dental Society, the Pierre Fauchard Academy of Georgia, American College of Dentists, Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, International College of Dentists and American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine. Additionally, she is an active member of Peachtree Christian Church and a strong supporter of the Arthritis Foundation of Georgia and the Shepherd Center.
Dr. Babo completed dental school in her native country of Albania and later continued her dental education through the Advanced Standing Program at Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine. She has practiced in the Atlanta area for over 15 years and is a general dentist at Peachtree Smile Center in Atlanta.
About the Georgia Dental Association
The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's largest dental association comprised of approximately 3,500 member dentists. The premier source of oral health information in Georgia, the GDA has promoted the highest standards of dentistry through education, advocacy and professionalism since 1859. A constituent of the American Dental Association, GDA is based in Atlanta.
SOURCE Georgia Dental Association
Share this article