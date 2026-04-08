ATLANTA DREAM ANNOUNCE LANDMARK MULTI-YEAR JERSEY PATCH PARTNERSHIP WITH ALBERT, THE PERSONAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANT APP

The four-year agreement represents one of the most significant investments in franchise history, showcasing Albert's commitment to helping fans and athletes take control of their financial futures

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ATLANTA, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Dream today announced a historic four-year partnership with Albert, naming the personal financial assistant app as the team's official jersey patch partner beginning with the 2026 WNBA season.

The partnership marks one of the most significant investments in franchise history and underscores the continued growth of the WNBA, as Albert expands its presence across the league with the Dream, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks. This commitment comes on the heels of Albert's recent launch of Genius, its new hyper-personalized AI financial assistant designed to take the mental load out of managing money - with the goal of helping ensure greater access to financial wellness for fans and athletes alike.

Beyond the court, the partnership is designed to extend into the community and create meaningful impact across Atlanta. Albert will support multiple community initiatives annually focused on financial empowerment, education, and access, while collaborating with the Dream on storytelling and programming that highlights local voices and drives long-term impact.

"This is a pivotal moment for women's sports, and Albert is investing at exactly the right time," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "We're intentional about partnering with organizations that share our values: a belief in this league's growth, an investment in Atlanta, and a commitment to making a real impact in the community. This partnership is about building something bigger together."

"It's easy to put a logo on a jersey. We partnered with the Dream because we wanted to do more than that," said Yinon Ravid, CEO and Founder of Albert. "Over the next four years, we're excited to bring financial tools and community impact to Atlanta, and to help fans get ahead with their money. This is our third WNBA jersey patch because we believe in the league, what it stands for, and the people it reaches. We're thrilled to partner with the Dream and build something meaningful together."

The Dream and Albert will invest in a shared vision that goes far beyond the game, fueling initiatives designed to uplift fans and strengthen the Atlanta community.

About the Atlanta Dream

Established in 2008, the Atlanta Dream is the Southeast's only WNBA franchise, playing its home games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. This year the Dream will play five home games at State Farm Arena, continuing the organization's commitment to elevating the game on the biggest stages. Since 2009, the Dream has produced 12 WNBA All-Stars, earned 11 playoff bids and made three WNBA finals appearances. For more information about the Dream, visit dream.wnba.com and follow @AtlantaDream on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Albert

Albert is your personal financial assistant that brings your whole financial life together and handles the hard and tedious parts of money, so you can spend less time managing it and keep more of it. Trusted by more than 20 million people, Albert helps you budget, save, spend, invest, and plan all in one app. Our personal finance dashboard gives you a complete view of your money, while Genius, our built-in AI assistant, takes action — moving money, finding savings, and even helping you shop smarter. Albert offers intuitive tools, automated guidance, and real financial insights that help Americans make smarter financial decisions and feel more control day to day. For more information about Albert and Genius, visit www.albert.com or download the Albert app on iOS or Android.

SOURCE Albert