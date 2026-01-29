Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Plastic Surgery Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a prestigious honor awarded to leading physicians nationwide. This recognition highlights Dr. Stong's commitment to excellence in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at his boutique Atlanta practice.

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. has named Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, as a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor — a prestigious honor awarded to exceptional physicians who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Dr. Stong joins an elite group of facial plastic surgeons nationwide acknowledged for their commitment to superior medical outcomes and patient-centered care.

This national recognition reflects Dr. Stong's distinguished career as a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. At his boutique Buckhead practice, Dr. Stong specializes in a comprehensive range of facial procedures including the deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, brow lifts, and his innovative modified perialar lip lift technique. His commitment to achieving natural-looking, long-lasting results through advanced surgical techniques has earned him a loyal patient base and accolades within the medical community.

Castle Connolly's rigorous selection process includes peer nominations, evaluation of medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments, and disciplinary history. Fewer than 7% of the nation's licensed physicians are selected annually, making it one of the most credible and trusted physician recognitions in the United States. Dr. Stong has been consecutively named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, demonstrating sustained excellence in his field.

"To be recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is an honor that I do not take for granted," says Dr. Stong. "At Kalos, we understand that facial plastic surgery requires a careful blend of art and science to create exceptional, natural-looking results. My team and I are deeply committed to providing every patient with the highest level of care and the personalized attention they deserve."

Patients from around the country seek out Dr. Stong not only for his elite credentials but for his compassionate, patient-centered approach. He is known for his signature bruise-free injectable technique, which allows patients to receive cosmetic enhancements with minimal downtime. Whether performing complex reconstructive procedures or subtle facial rejuvenation, Dr. Stong tailors his expertise to meet the unique goals of each patient.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Stong is dedicated to humanitarian efforts at home and abroad. He serves on the national Face to Face committee, which champions against domestic violence by providing pro bono surgery to victims. Dr. Stong also partners with the Partnership Against Domestic Violence of Atlanta and travels internationally to provide free cleft lip and palate surgery to children with congenital deformities through the Faces of Honor program.

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong and Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. He graduated at the top of his class from Emory University and earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Dr. Stong completed his residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and his fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New York under the mentorship of renowned surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. He is board certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS), and proudly displays the ABFPRS diplomate logo, representing the highest level of specialization in facial plastic surgery.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is a boutique practice located in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead neighborhood. The practice offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical facial procedures designed to enhance or restore appearance with natural, long-lasting results.

For more information about Dr. Benjamin Stong or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.kalosplasticsurgery.com.

https://www.kalosplasticsurgery.com

