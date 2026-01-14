Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Double board-certified and fellowship-trained under one of the nation's most renowned facial plastic surgeons, Dr. Benjamin Stong continues to deliver natural-looking, long-lasting results for patients seeking facelifts, rhinoplasty, and facial rejuvenation in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, the boutique practice of Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Doctor by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory that connects patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. This recognition, earned through outstanding patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, underscores Dr. Stong's reputation as the premiere facial plastic surgeon in Atlanta and his commitment to delivering exceptional, natural-looking results.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

What distinguishes Dr. Stong in the competitive field of facial plastic surgery is his elite credentials and specialized training. He is among a select group of surgeons nationwide who holds dual board certification in both Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Stong completed his highly competitive fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery under Dr. Andrew Jacono in Manhattan—one of the most nationally renowned facial plastic surgeons in the country, featured on Discovery Fit & Health Network and Oprah Winfrey Network.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of procedures tailored to each patient's unique facial anatomy and aesthetic goals. Dr. Stong is the creator of the exclusive KalosLift, a Mini Extended Deep Plane Facelift that delivers dramatic rejuvenation without the "pulled" or overdone look. He is also recognized for developing the modified perialar lip lift technique. His expertise extends to rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), brow lifts, otoplasty, and his signature bruise-free injectable technique for fillers and neurotoxins.

Patient reviews consistently praise Dr. Stong's artistry and compassionate approach. One patient shared, "Dr. Stong's work is the epitome of perfection. Highly trained by the best in the world and has taken his skillset to the next level. He won't waste your time or money doing a procedure that won't give you the maximum results you deserve." Another noted, "He performs a REAL deep plane facelift of the caliber you can only get in New York or Beverly Hills."

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Benjamin Stong. "At Kalos, we understand that facial plastic surgery requires a careful blend of art and science. Every face is unique, and so is every surgical plan we design. Whether patients are seeking subtle enhancement or comprehensive rejuvenation, our goal is always to create exceptional, natural-looking results that help them look refreshed and confident—never overdone."

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong and Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over a decade of experience. He graduated at the top of his class from Emory University and earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Dr. Stong completed his residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and his fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New York under Dr. Andrew Jacono. He has been consecutively named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and proudly displays the ABFPRS diplomate logo, representing the highest level of specialization in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Stong is committed to humanitarian efforts, serving on the national Face to Face committee against domestic violence, partnering with the Partnership Against Domestic Violence of Atlanta, and traveling abroad to provide free cleft lip and palate surgery to children through the Faces of Honor program for veterans. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located in the heart of Buckhead at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30305. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com or call (404) 963-6665.

