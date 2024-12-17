Atlanta Falcons, University of Georgia Football, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Ad Council Partner to Address Mental Health in Georgia

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ad Council, America's leading nonprofit driving social change through the power of communications, announced a Georgia-focused mental health initiative spotlighting football stars from the Atlanta Falcons and University of Georgia Football. Extending the Ad Council's national "Love, Your Mind" mental health campaign, the effort kicks off today with a new "The Rituals We Share" public service advertisement (PSA), which features Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and head coach Raheem Morris and University of Georgia Football safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive back Dan Jackson.

The "Love, Your Mind" campaign launched nationwide in October 2023, with Huntsman Mental Health Institute as the lead partner, to encourage a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health. A new grant from the Georgia-based Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will support the campaign's continued impact, with initial efforts specifically dedicated to Georgia as well as across the Ad Council's multi-year national Mental Health Initiative. According to Mental Health America, Georgia ranks third in prevalence of mental health conditions among all U.S. states.

"Mental health is a critical issue that affects all of us, and my family and I are proud to support the Ad Council's efforts to destigmatize conversations around mental well-being," said Arthur M. Blank, chairman of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. "By featuring beloved University of Georgia players and Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris and Bijan Robinson sharing their own mental health practices, we hope to inspire fans across our state to prioritize their mental health and seek support when needed. This initiative aligns perfectly with our foundation's commitment to fostering mental health and well-being, especially among young people."

The new work extends the campaign's "The Rituals We Share" series, developed pro bono by creative agency Walton Isaacson and directed by Nina Meredith of Oscar-winning production company RadicalMedia, which first launched in May 2024 in a collaboration between the Ad Council and 11 sports leagues and organizations. The new PSA and upcoming online videos feature coaches and athletes sharing how they care for their minds on and off the field, inspiring sports fans to love their minds and explore free resources from LoveYourMindToday.org.

"We're thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in support of the Ad Council's efforts to encourage people everywhere to make their mental health a priority," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "We look forward to continuing this important work together to reach even more audiences, including communities across Georgia."

The new Georgia-dedicated PSA is the first in a series that will be continued through 2025. It will appear in donated media across Georgia throughout the coming year across digital media and broadcast television. With more than a billion dollars' worth of media donated to the Ad Council each year, the nonprofit is considered one of America's top 50 advertisers.

Since October 2023, the national "Love, Your Mind" campaign has driven more than 1.2 million visits to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources. "The Rituals We Share" national PSA series alone has amassed over 21 million online video views, and has aired during the MLB World Series, WNBA playoffs, NBA draft, NASCAR races and more.

For more information about the "Love, Your Mind" campaign, visit LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun violence prevention, combating hate and bias, the overdose crisis and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, employer programs and other innovative strategies.

About "Love, Your Mind"

"Love, Your Mind" is a national campaign that offers inspiration, community and educational resources to encourage people across the U.S. to be more open and proactive when it comes to their mental health. The campaign was created by the Ad Council, with lead partner Huntsman Mental Health Institute, to resonate with people across the U.S. who experience mental health challenges – while also holding attitudes and beliefs that may discourage them from seeking help. Additional funding for "Love, Your Mind" is provided by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, among others. The campaign includes partnerships with leading creative agencies and media platforms to reach a variety of different audiences and convenes experts, community leaders and influential voices to reduce the stigma around seeking help.

