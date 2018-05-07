Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin's 2018 Mosquito Cities List

"Mosquitoes continue to be a major health concern, especially in the summer months," said Orkin entomologist, Chelle Hartzer. "According to the CDC, vector-borne diseases like Zika virus and West Nile virus have tripled since 2004. These mosquito-borne diseases may have serious side effects."

Mosquito season starts when Spring temperatures arrive, and they are most active in temperatures above 80 degrees. Breeding season is usually July through September, while peak West Nile virus season is usually not until late August through September or even October in some areas. Temperatures need to be around freezing before mosquitoes will start to die off for the winter.

Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of new mosquito customers served from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

1. Atlanta 26. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (+8) 2. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas (+4) 27. Lafayette, La. (+5) 3.New York (+1) 28. Baton Rouge, La. (+12) 4. Washington, D.C. (-2) 29. New Orleans, La. (-2) 5. Chicago (-2) 30. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-7) 6. St. Louis, Mo. (+20) 31. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C (-9) 7.Houston 32. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (-2) 8. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (-3) 33. Boston (-14) 9.Kansas City, Mo. (+15) 34. Wichita-Hutchinson, Ka. (+40) 10. Charlotte, N.C. (-1) 35. Tulsa, Okla. (+14) 11. Detroit (-3) 36. Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (-5) 12. Memphis, Tenn. (+2) 37. San Antonio, Texas (+2) 13.Nashville, Tenn. (-3) 38. Springfield, Mo. (+79) 14. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (-3) 39. Abilene-Sweetwater, Texas (+18) 15. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (+2) 40. Oklahoma City (+48) 16. Los Angeles (+13) 41. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas (+15) 17. Philadelphia (+4) 42. Baltimore, Md. (-14) 18. Birmingham, Ala. (+18) 43. Huntsville-Decatur, Ala. (+10) 19. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (-7) 44. Shreveport, La. (-2) 20. Austin, Texas (+17) 45. Portland-Auburn, Maine (+17) 21. Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. (-6) 46. Knoxville, Tenn. (-13) 22. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (-4) 47. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-22) 23. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (-10) 48. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. (-32) 24. Indianapolis, Ind. (+11) 49. Bangor, Maine (-4) 25. Phoenix, Ariz. (-5) 50. Harlingen-Brownsville-McAllen-Weslaco, Texas (+21)

Although the spread of Zika virus in the U.S. has significantly decreased, from 5,168 cases in 2016 to 433 cases in 2017, it remains a concern as there is no treatment, cure or vaccine for the virus. One of the best strategies for eliminating mosquito-borne diseases is to reduce populations of the mosquitos that spread them.

Below are the most common mosquitoes in the U.S.:

Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes: The Aedes aegypti (commonly called the yellow fever mosquito) mosquito can carry and spread Zika virus and has been found in more than 20 states from coast to coast. Unlike other mosquito species, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes bite during the day and night.

The (commonly called the yellow fever mosquito) mosquito can carry and spread Zika virus and has been found in more than 20 states from coast to coast. Unlike other mosquito species, mosquitoes bite during the day and night. Culex Mosquitoes: These mosquitoes are in every state and can carry and spread West Nile virus. They are most common at dusk and dawn.

These mosquitoes are in every state and can carry and spread West Nile virus. They are most common at dusk and dawn. Anopheles Mosquitoes: In addition to spreading Malaria, which has been considered eradicated from the United States , Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit dog heart worm and other viruses. They have been found in every state and are most active at dusk and dawn.

Reducing items that attract mosquitoes and actively working to prevent them from reproducing and moving inside the home are the best protection from mosquito bites.

"After mating, females typically seek a blood meal to aid in egg production. She often lays them in standing pools of water. Egg numbers vary from species to species but can be as much as over 100 eggs in a single laying," said Hartzer.

Orkin recommends the following tips to help residents protect against mosquitoes:

Eliminate Mosquito-Friendly Conditions in and Around Your Yard

Any object that has the potential to hold water should be removed or cleaned out frequently, as mosquitoes can breed in just an inch of standing water.

Clean gutters to avoid rainwater build up. Be sure to check for puddles that form on the roof from rain water, leaking pipes or even condensation from air conditioners.

Change water weekly in bird baths, fountains, potted plants and any containers that hold standing water.

Keep pool water treated and circulating.

Trim shrubbery, as adult mosquitoes like to rest in dark areas with high humidity, such as under the leaves of lush vegetation.

Prevent Mosquitoes from Biting

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothing.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate Entry Points

Inspect doors and windows for drafts or openings around their perimeters and window air conditioning units. Install weather stripping around doors and utilize caulk around window frames.

Ensure that window screens are securely in place and free of holes or tears.

Keep doors tightly closed. A propped-open door is a welcome mat for mosquitoes to enter your home.

For more mosquito information and prevention tips, visit our Mosquitoes page.

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. The company operates more than 400 locations with almost 8,000 employees. Using a proprietary, three-step approach, Orkin provides customized services to approximately 1.7 million homeowners and businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Central America, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia, the Mediterranean and Africa. Orkin is committed to studying pest biology and applying scientifically proven methods. The company collaborates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and eight major universities to conduct research and help educate consumers and businesses on pest-related health threats. Since 2014, Orkin's Start with Science™ initiative has donated $670,000 to fund science and math projects in public schools across the nation. Learn more about Orkin at Orkin.com. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-holds-top-spot-on-orkins-2018-mosquito-cities-list-300643051.html

SOURCE Orkin, LLC

Related Links

http://www.orkin.com

