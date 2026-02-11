Atlanta Medical Spa Founder Dr. Benjamin Stong of The K Spa Named 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong, founder of The K Spa, has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a prestigious honor awarded to leading physicians nationwide. This recognition highlights Dr. Stong's commitment to excellence in medical aesthetics and his dedication to providing safe, effective non-surgical treatments at his premier Atlanta medical spa.

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. has named Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, founder of The K Spa, as a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor — a prestigious honor awarded to exceptional physicians who demonstrate excellence in clinical care, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Dr. Stong joins an elite group of physicians nationwide acknowledged for their commitment to superior medical outcomes and patient-centered care.

This national recognition reflects Dr. Stong's distinguished career as a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. As founder and medical director of The K Spa, Dr. Stong oversees a unique cosmetic medical day spa that combines medical precision with advanced aesthetics. The K Spa offers a comprehensive menu of non-surgical treatments including bruise-free facial fillers, Botox and neuromodulator treatments, chemical peels, laser skin rejuvenation, microneedling, nonsurgical fat reduction, and skin tightening procedures.

Castle Connolly's rigorous selection process includes peer nominations, evaluation of medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments, and disciplinary history. Fewer than 7% of the nation's licensed physicians are selected annually, making it one of the most credible and trusted physician recognitions in the United States. Dr. Stong has been nominated twelve times and consecutively named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, demonstrating sustained excellence in his field.

"Being recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is a true honor," says Dr. Stong. "At The K Spa, we believe that looking good and feeling good go hand in hand. Our team is committed to providing every patient with safe, effective treatments tailored to their individual concerns and goals, all under the supervision of a board-certified facial plastic surgeon."

Patients throughout Atlanta and the Southeast seek out The K Spa not only for Dr. Stong's elite credentials but for the practice's patient-centered approach to medical aesthetics. Dr. Stong is known for his signature bruise-free injectable technique, which uses blunt-tip microcannulas to deliver facial fillers and neuromodulators with minimal swelling and virtually no bruising. This innovative approach allows patients to receive cosmetic enhancements discreetly, with little to no downtime.

The K Spa distinguishes itself from other medical spas by creating treatment plans that are completely driven by each patient's individual concerns, goals, and desired outcomes. Rather than promoting particular products or the latest cosmetic technology, the practice focuses on recommending treatments that will best achieve each patient's desired results.

More About Dr. Benjamin Stong and The K Spa

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience. He graduated at the top of his class from Emory University and earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine. Dr. Stong completed his residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and his fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New York under the mentorship of renowned surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono. He is board certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS).

The K Spa is a premier cosmetic medical day spa located in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead neighborhood. The practice offers a full spectrum of non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments for facial wrinkles, volume loss, skin tightening, fat reduction, pigmentation issues, and more. All treatments are overseen by Dr. Stong, ensuring patients receive safe, effective care from a highly qualified medical professional.

For more information about The K Spa or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.thekspa.com.

