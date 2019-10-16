Atlanta Named Fastest Growing City for Professionals Booking Meeting and Event Spaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace , the world's largest online marketplace for unique meeting, production, and event spaces, announced today that Atlanta is the country's fastest growing city when it comes to professionals booking spaces outside the office for business meetings, events, corporate offsites, and more.

"With over 75% of Fortune 1000 companies having a presence in Atlanta, it's no secret that the city is burgeoning with business,'' said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "We've seen an impressive jump in professional activities and events throughout Atlanta in the past year, and the trend is continuing through the present."

Peerspaces's Atlanta 2019 Growth Statistics Include:

A nearly 150% YoY increase in Atlanta meeting venues available to book on Peerspace

meeting venues available to book on Peerspace An overall 285% increase of meeting and event bookings in Atlanta YoY

Offsite bookings (meetings, trainings, brainstorm sessions) have grown 247% YoY

Notable Atlanta Peerspace locations include a museum gallery / event space one mile south of Mercedes Benz stadium, a Downtown industrial conference room , a charming offsite bungalow , and a Regions boardroom with lobby in Midtown Atlanta.

To view all Peerspace Atlanta locations, please visit: https://www.peerspace.com/venues/atlanta--ga

As a marketplace, Peerspace helps property owners generate income from their unused spaces that would otherwise remain empty during certain days of the week. For event and meeting planners, Peerspace makes it easy to book unique spaces and escape the office.

About Peerspace

Peerspace unlocks access to cities' best places to meet, create and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing a space for events while making it easy for anyone to rent out their space. The Peerspace marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios – so people have a choice of places to get together. By making their space available to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra income from their space.

Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.

