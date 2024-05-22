Peerspace Announces 2024 Open Door Awards Showcasing the World's Most Extraordinary Spaces

"This year's Open Door Award winners include an incredible array of venues where guests can bring their creative visions to life," says Peerspace CMO Luke Tarbi. "These awards honor hundreds of the most incredible spaces around the world – hosting everything from milestone celebrations and themed parties, to corporate retreats and workshops, to indie film shoots and photoshoots. This year's winners are a true testament to the variety of spaces on our site–and the unique events that bring these spaces to life."

The 2024 awards recognize over 600 winning spaces across 23 cities in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France, and 80 winning spaces across the eight new categories. These venues represent the most innovative and exciting locations on Peerspace where your most memorable moments will come to life. The award-winning spaces include:

Open Door Award winners are game-changing creative spaces that are catalysts for creativity in their communities. To determine winners, Peerspace takes into account factors such as bookings, listing views, host response time, and guest ratings and reviews, using full-year data from 2023.

This second year of awards celebrates the top 10 spaces for events*, meetings and productions for 23 major cities across the globe. The cities ranked include Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Paris, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington D.C. The category lists celebrate the 10 best spaces in each of the following categories: Architectural, Birthday Party, DIY Wedding, Global, Outdoor Event, Photoshoot, Podcast, and Team Offsite.

For the full list of award winners, please visit madein.peerspace.com/awards. For more information about booking or hosting a space on Peerspace, please visit www.peerspace.com .

About Peerspace

Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. The company opens doors to the most inspiring spaces around the world, from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Peerspace welcomes guests to over 45,000 spaces where they can bring their creative ideas to life, and empowers hosts to earn additional income simply by opening their doors. Peerspace was founded in San Francisco in 2014, and the company's investors include GV (Google Ventures) and Foundation Capital. Discover the best places to meet, create, and celebrate at Peerspace.com.

*London, Paris and Sydney excluded from the events category.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Peerspace