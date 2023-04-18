ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Richt, former UGA football coach, will be the keynote speaker and open the conference with a conversation highlighting his journey living with Parkinson's. Following the opening general assembly, attendees will have access to neurology specialists addressing medical advancements, research, education, and patient outcomes. Individuals with neurological diseases, their caregivers, as well as healthcare providers will be among the 350 attendees.

Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation Marks World Neuroscience Day with Keynote Speaker Mark Richt, Former UGA Football Coach

World Neuroscience Day is an awareness campaign and conference created by the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (ANF), an Atlanta-based 501c3. To inspire the community and people touched by neurological diseases like MS, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's, ANF's one-day conference will highlight the need to maximize the advancement of treatment and diagnosis and to improve outcomes through education and service and improve quality of life for people living with neurological diseases.

World Neuroscience Day conference will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Grand Hyatt Hotel-Buckhead from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The conference theme is The Past, Present & Future | A Global Impact. Individuals impacted by a neurological disease are invited to attend. Visit www.atlantaneurofoundation.org for more information and to register.

Roy A. Rangel, Executive Director at Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation, comments, "This monumental event is part of a continued and relentless resolve by the Foundation to achieve quality care for all, promoting the principles of healthcare, training, and education in the field of neuroscience."

Of special interest is the luncheon presentation, "Brain Health Initiative: Global Impact." Members of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) will present the interactive Brain Health Atlas , an amazing perspective on brain health prevalence around the world. The work is supported by Gates Ventures, Microsoft, Roche, and the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).

"Our conference theme, The Past, Present & Future, celebrates the continuity of care as we bring forth scientific advancements for lasting solutions; aims to achieve connectivity, strength, and resilience in our daily lives; and welcomes the future with hope and optimism for new discoveries for better tomorrow for all," said Dr. William Stuart, ANF Founder and Chairman of the Board.

According to conference organizers, health equity will be a special focus of the conference. In a 2018 business case, The W.K. Kellogg Foundation exclaimed, "Health is fundamental to quality of life and is an important measure of societal well-being. Despite spending more than any other country on health care, the U.S. ranks below other advanced countries in health and life expectancy, and there are wide disparities in health by race, ethnicity, and income. Health disparities carry an economic burden estimated at $93 billion in excess medical care costs per year and $42 billion in untapped productivity."

World Neuroscience Day will enhance a culture of collaboration with partners in care, such as the Parkinson's Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation, and others, supporting ANF's healthcare principle that everyone will have access to comprehensive healthcare services focused on producing the best outcomes at affordable costs.

About Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is the nonprofit and fundraising arm of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute. ANF's strategic vision includes high-quality healthcare and programming excellence in the field of neuroscience, with specialties in Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Parkinson's and Movement Disorders, and Alzheimer's. The doctors and staff affiliated with Atlanta Neuroscience Institute help patients receive life-changing neurological care through financial assistance, cutting-edge medicine, and comprehensive treatment. ANF helps achieve breakthroughs in access to healthcare through affordability, innovations in research, and empowering people affected by neurological diseases to live their best lives. The ANF leadership stands with the core founding principle that patients are at the center of their healthcare decision-making.

