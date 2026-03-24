Atlanta Neuroscience Institute and Alzheimer's Association - Atlanta Chapter Launch Community Lecture Series on Alzheimer's Disease

Four-Month Educational Series to Provide Science-Based Insights, Caregiver Support, and Planning Resources

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Neuroscience Institute (ANI), in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association – Atlanta Chapter, is proud to announce the launch of a four-part community lecture series focused on Alzheimer's disease. Beginning in April, the monthly series will run through July and is designed to educate, empower, and support individuals, caregivers, and families affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Alzheimer’s Association

Alzheimer's disease currently affects more than 6 million Americans, with millions more serving as caregivers. This collaborative lecture series brings together leading medical experts, trained educators, and trusted community resources to address disease from prevention through care and future innovation.

"Alzheimer's disease touches every part of a family's life," said Doug Stuart, MD. "By partnering with the Alzheimer's Association, we are creating an accessible, science-driven forum where individuals can gain knowledge, practical tools, and hope—while connecting directly to support and care."

Each lecture will focus on a specific aspect of Alzheimer's disease and brain health:

April: Understanding Alzheimer's Disease: The Science, the Signs & the Future

An overview of how Alzheimer's affects the brain, early warning signs, current treatments, and promising advancements in research.

May: Risk Reduction: 10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain®

Evidence-based strategies that may help reduce risk and support lifelong brain health.

June: The Empowered Caregiver®

Tools and guidance for caregivers navigating the emotional, physical, and practical challenges of care.

July: Legal, Financial & Care Planning for Alzheimer's

Essential information on advance planning, legal considerations, and long-term care options.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against Alzheimer's," said Kim Franklin, Senior Manager, Alzheimer's Association. "This series ensures families in our community have access to reliable information, proven programs, and the support they need—at every stage of the journey."

The lecture series is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required with limited seating. Sessions will be held in person at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and Peachtree Christian Church, and attendees will receive access to educational materials and community resources.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Understanding Alzheimer's: Prevention, Care, Planning & the Road Ahead

When: April 16, May 14, June 11, and July 16

Time: 6pm | Dinner

Where: Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church | Peachtree Christian Church

Cost: Free (Registration Required)

ABOUT THE ATLANTA NEUROSCIENCE INSTITUTE

The Atlanta Neuroscience Institute is dedicated to advancing neurological care and research through innovation, collaboration, and compassion. ANI is committed to improving outcomes for individuals living with neurological disorders while supporting families and caregivers through education and access to leading-edge care. Homepage - Atlanta Neuroscience Institute

ABOUT THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION – ATLANTA CHAPTER

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The Atlanta Chapter provides education, support groups, care consultations, and a 24/7 Helpline to individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Georgia Chapter | Alzheimer's Association

MEDIA CONTACT

Atlanta Neuroscience Institute

Roy A. Rangel

Executive Director

470-826-1604 D

404-849-3700 C

[email protected]

Alzheimer's Association – Atlanta Chapter

Kim Franklin

Senior Manager, Programs and Services

404-728-6041

[email protected] | http://alz.org/georgia

SOURCE Atlanta Neuroscience Institute and Foundation