Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Marks 30 Years of Expanding Homeownership and Community Impact

Company celebrates milestone after growing from a four-person startup to a national lender with 100 branches across 16 states

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group (ABMG) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of growth, innovation, and community engagement since the company was founded in 1996. What began as a four-person startup has grown into a nationally recognized mortgage lender with more than 600 employees, 100 branches across 16 states, and more than 208,000 homeowners served.

Over the past thirty years, Atlantic Bay has built its reputation around a simple philosophy: put people first and success will follow. Thirty years in, Atlantic Bay's leadership says the company remains focused not just on growth, but on growing the right way—with the right people, guided by strong values, and a commitment to serving homeowners and communities for decades to come.

"We're proud of what our team has built together over the last thirty years," Holland said. "But we're even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to expand homeownership opportunities and serve families across the country."

Today, the company ranks among the top 21 retail mortgage lenders in the country and continues to prioritize operational excellence and disciplined expansion. In 2025 alone, Atlantic Bay served more than 12,100 homeowners and completed more than 2,000 e-closings, while reducing its average closing time to under 26 days, well below the industry average.*

Beyond growth and performance, Atlantic Bay has prioritized building a culture that empowers employees and supports long-term success. Atlantic Bay has formalized its core values (We Genuinely Care, We Inspire Growth, and We Have Fun) which guide how teams serve customers, support one another, and make decisions across the organization. That culture has helped the company earn national recognition as a top workplace, including being named the #1 Best Large Mortgage Company to Work for by National Mortgage News for four consecutive years.

Community engagement has also remained central to Atlantic Bay's mission. Through AB Cares, the company's employee-run charitable initiative, Atlantic Bay has donated more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations and community partners. The program also organizes an annual Week of Service, where employees volunteer their time supporting local causes in the communities where they live and work.

Atlantic Bay has also built strong partnerships with organizations such as the Roc Solid Foundation, supporting children battling pediatric cancer through playset builds and Ready Bag kits for families during hospital stays.

As the mortgage industry continues to evolve, Atlantic Bay is also looking ahead to how technology will shape the future of home lending. From automation to artificial intelligence, new tools are changing how lenders operate and how borrowers experience the mortgage process.

"Technology will continue to transform our industry, and we embrace that," Holland said. "But at its core, this business is still about trust, guidance, and being there for people during one of the most important moments of their lives. Technology should enhance that human connection, not replace it."

*Atlantic Bay internal loan data for calendar year 2025. Average closing time measured from application to funding. Industry comparison based on available mortgage industry reports (2025).

About Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Founded in 1996, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, LLC is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay offers a wide range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans, serving homebuyers and homeowners across multiple states. Known for its customer-first culture and commitment to service excellence, Atlantic Bay combines local lending expertise with innovative technology to deliver a personalized mortgage experience. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable initiatives and partnerships.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess.org) provides Equal Employment Opportunities and is an Equal Opportunity Lender. Located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

Media Contact

John Bolton

housing@rational360.com

SOURCE Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group