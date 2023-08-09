Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Posts New 'Ask Dr. Pane' Blog and Video about Cosmetic Surgery with Existing Medical Issues

The Blog and Video, Which are the First of a Two-Part Series, Discusses Patients with HIV and/or Hepatitis Who Wish to Undergo Cosmetic Surgery

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Thomas A. Pane, a double-board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, is pleased to announce that he has posted a new "Ask Dr. Pane" blog and video to his website.

The blog and video are the first of a two-part series that discusses common but serious pre-existing medical conditions that patients who wish to have cosmetic surgery may have. In this blog and video, Dr. Pane discusses HIV and hepatitis.

To check out the new blog and video, please visit https://acplasticsurg.com/ask-dr-pane-cosmetic-surgery-with-existing-medical-issues-pt-1-hiv-and-hepatitis/ .

As Dr. Pane noted, for years, people with HIV and hepatitis were not allowed to have elective surgeries. Now, because these conditions are treatable, they are no longer an automatic disqualifier for cosmetic and other elective procedures.

"Technically speaking, practices are not supposed to turn people down on the basis of them having these conditions. The fact that it does happen in real practice is a different topic altogether. In Atlantic Coast Aesthetics' practice, everyone is welcome," Dr. Pane noted, adding that the key is to ensure that the conditions are being properly managed and treated.

For patients with hepatitis, Dr. Pane said he will consult with their primary care physician and infectious disease specialist to be sure the condition is under control.

"If it's adequately controlled, then there's no big issue and you're a candidate. Simple as that," he noted.

For HIV, Dr. Pane said the basic protocols are essentially the same, and include consulting with the patient's other physicians and specialists.

"So again, like with hepatitis, if you have HIV and you're otherwise a candidate for cosmetic surgery, that's not a problem."

About Atlantic Coast Aesthetics:

At Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, they specialize in aesthetic, cosmetic and plastic surgery. Founded by Dr. Thomas A. Pane, MD, they are located in North Palm Beach, South Florida. They offer a wide variety of aesthetic, plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures at their practice, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks and facelift surgery. To learn more, visit http://acplasticsurg.com/ .

SOURCE Atlantic Coast Aesthetics