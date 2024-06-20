Atlantic Coast Mortgage Announces $1M Pledge to Children's National Hospital

FAIRFAX, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Coast Mortgage (ACM) is proud to announce a $1 million pledge to Children's National Hospital over the next five years. This generous contribution will support the hospital's mission of providing exceptional care to children and families in the Washington, D.C., metro and surrounding areas. To memorialize this significant partnership, Children's National unveiled its newly named 'Gallery Presented by Atlantic Coast Mortgage' at the hospital on May 30.

The donation highlights ACM's steadfast dedication to enhancing health and wellness within the communities it serves. This pledge represents a substantial step in the company's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to give back to local communities.

As a devoted partner of Children's National, ACM is committed to amplifying causes that enrich and improve the lives of those in its local communities. The Gallery Presented by ACM is a symbol of this dedication, providing a space that fosters creativity and healing for patients and their families.

"Healing patients means caring for the whole child — body, mind and spirit," says Julie Butler, vice president at Children's National Hospital Foundation. "Creative and Therapeutic Art Services is an important component of this, fostering recovery through creativity and self-expression. We tailor everything we do to meet kids' needs and so much of it relies on philanthropy. We are thrilled to debut 'The Gallery Presented by Atlantic Coast Mortgage'. It features art that brings joy to Children's National patients, families, staff and visitors. We are honored to recognize Atlantic Coast Mortgage's generous support with their name on our walls."

"Children's National plays a critical role in providing exceptional care for children and families in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding metro area. Our team at Atlantic Coast Mortgage is proud to have supported Children's National's mission through our partnership over the past eight years. Our goal with this pledge is to continue doing our part in supporting Children's National as it makes a significant and tangible difference in our local communities and in the lives of the children and families in the Washington, D.C. region," said Timur Tunador, CEO of Atlantic Coast Mortgage.

The pledge is part of ACM's broader initiative to support impactful programs and institutions that make a real difference in the community. Through this partnership, ACM aims to foster an environment where children can receive the best care possible, contributing to a brighter future for all.

About Atlantic Coast Mortgage

Atlantic Coast Mortgage (ACM), a Virginia limited liability company and licensed mortgage lender headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is primarily engaged in the origination of 1-4 family residential mortgage loans and construction loans. ACM was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of seasoned mortgage professionals, including the Chief Executive Officer, Timur Tunador, who is a founder of ACM and has almost 30 years of mortgage banking experience. ACM is headquartered and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is also licensed in 28 other states, including the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, ACM has 22 branches located in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., was established in 1870 to help every child grow up stronger. Today, it is the No. 5 children's hospital in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. The Children's National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children's National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

SOURCE Atlantic Coast Mortgage