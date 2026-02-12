Atlantic Energy Group Announces Appointment of New SVP of Sales, Kris Hertel

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Energy Group LLC announced today the appointment of Kris Hertel as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective February 9, 2026. In this role, Hertel will lead the company's sales strategy, drive revenue growth, and strengthen relationships with partners and customers nationwide.

Kris brings over 25 years of experience in sales leadership within the energy industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Texas Energy Group, where he led the Energy Management team, focused on large-load customers, including Bitcoin mining operations, data centers, and Oil & Gas companies across Texas.

Rob Cantrell, CEO of Atlantic Energy, said, "Kris brings an exceptional depth of experience and a proven ability to lead high-performing sales organizations in complex energy markets. His understanding of emerging load segments, including data centers and digital infrastructure, makes him a tremendous asset as we continue to scale Atlantic Energy nationwide."

In his new role, Hertel will focus on expanding Atlantic Energy's market presence, optimizing sales operations, and supporting the company's continued growth.

"I'm excited to join Atlantic Energy Group and work alongside a talented team committed to growth and customer success," said Hertel. "I look forward to helping strengthen our sales efforts and supporting the company's continued expansion."

About AE Texas: AE Texas and Atlantex Power are the Texas brands of Atlantic Energy. Serving customers since 2012, Atlantic Energy is licensed to provide competitive electricity in eleven states and natural gas in seven states, covering over 50 utilities.

