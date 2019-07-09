Atlantic Research Group Selects Greenphire to Improve the Patient Experience for its Rare Disease and Oncology Clinical Trials

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, announced today that it has been selected by Atlantic Research Group (ARG), a rare and neurodegenerative disease, oncology and immunology-focused contract research organization (CRO) to implement its ClinCard and ConneX solutions to improve the clinical trial experience for sites and patients.

ARG will begin using Greenphire's participant reimbursement solution, ClinCard, and travel solution, ConneX, to improve patient retention and further accommodate individuals with limitations or special requirements.

"Rare diseases and cancers are very challenging for families, especially when the patients are children. To ask parents to be in charge of international travel and logistics while caring for a child enduring a disease, treatment and suffering is simply too much," stated Catherine Allen, Project Manager, ARG. "That is where Greenphire comes in, providing hassle-free and risk-free travel. This service helps all stakeholders. ARG identifies the right patients to participate in clinical trials, regardless of where they live, and gets them to the study centers. By reducing administrative work, Greenphire enables study staff to stay focused on patients and study visits. The families, in turn, focus on trials and treatments. The end result is enhanced engagement for everyone throughout the entire process."

Greenphire's ClinCard is the industry standard for participant payment automation, having facilitated more than seven million reimbursements to over one million clinical trial participants around the world. Greenphire's ConneX is the most personalized clinical trial travel solution, designed specifically to meet the retention goals of global clinical trials. From simply setting up a ride, to full-service travel arrangements, ConneX provides peace of mind for patients, families, caregivers, sites, and sponsors.

"ARG is doing incredible work, connecting small pools of patients with rare diseases – sometimes as few as 50 – to the right clinical study," said Wayne Baker, CCO, Greenphire. "These specialized trials often involve patients traveling long distances, sometimes internationally in order to get to the investigative site. We are thrilled to be working with ARG to reduce the financial and travel related stress for these patients, improving their overall experience and supporting continued enrollment and retention."

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in financial software for clinical trials. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. ConneX is the most personalized clinical trial travel solution designed specifically to meet the recruitment and retention goals of domestic and international clinical trials. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at http://www.greenphire.com .

About Atlantic Research Group

ARG is a rare and neurodegenerative disease, oncology and immunology-focused contract research organization that provides comprehensive clinical program development services ranging from pre-launch consulting to commercialization. Founded in 2004, ARG has experienced consistent growth across the globe, expanding their reach to include drug and device trial management in diverse and wide-ranging therapeutic areas. ARG has remained true to their original vision: every project is highly significant and visible, delivered through strategic collaboration with partners. Learn more at www.atlanticresearchgroup.com.

Media Contact

Amy Sitnick

(215) 609-4315

amy.sitnick@greenphire.com

SOURCE Greenphire

Related Links

http://www.greenphire.com

