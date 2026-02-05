Atlantic Street Capital Announces Sale of GAT Airline Ground Support to PrimeFlight Aviation Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Street Capital ("Atlantic Street" or "ASC"), a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies through an operationally intensive strategy, announced today the sale of GAT Airline Ground Support, Inc., a leading provider of ground handling and catering services to the airline industry, to PrimeFlight Aviation Services.

GAT provides mission-critical ground handling, cargo handling and, under its Sky Café brand, catering services to airline customers across the United States and Canada. GAT also offers complementary safety management tools and cargo security screening services. Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, GAT has approximately 6,000 employees and operates at nearly 70 airports across North America. Atlantic Street Capital acquired GAT in 2017 from the company's founding family. For more information, visit https://wearegat.net.

In partnership with Atlantic Street Capital, GAT made significant investments in its management team to help transition the company from a family led business to a North American leader in aviation ground services. To further support its growth and operational initiatives, GAT focused on new ground handling and catering contract opportunities in existing and new markets, and was successful in navigating through the COVID impact and recovery period. During its partnership with Atlantic Street, GAT completed a strategic acquisition that expanded its footprint into Canada and added catering to its portfolio.

Mike Hough, Chief Executive Officer of GAT, said, "This moment belongs to the thousands of GAT and Sky Café team members who, day in and day out, have built this company through their dedication, grit, and pride in doing the job the right way. Our history spans decades of service, growth, and trust earned with our airline partners, and that legacy is something we carry forward with great respect. I also want to sincerely thank Atlantic Street Capital for their partnership and support over the last eight years—their belief in our people and our vision played a meaningful role in helping GAT become the company it is today. As we join PrimeFlight, we're incredibly excited to become part of one of the world's largest aviation and ground handling organizations—one that shares our commitment to people, safety, and operational excellence. Together, we're positioned to build an even stronger future for our employees, our customers, and the industry as a whole."

Peter Shabecoff, Atlantic Street Capital Managing Partner, said, "GAT's proven, best-in-class ground handling services and highly differentiated, flexible catering service offering has driven unparalleled organic growth — well-positioned for continued expansion in both existing and new airports. By focusing on our disciplined and operationally focused investment strategy, our investment team worked closely with Mike and GAT's management team to position the company for long-term growth and we are very pleased with this investment."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to GAT. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Atlantic Street Capital