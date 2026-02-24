CampusWorks Inc. and Dynamic Campus Merge to Expand Impact Across Higher Education

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusWorks Inc., a leading provider of strategy, services, and support that improve organizational effectiveness in higher education and enhance the student experience, today announced a merger with Dynamic Campus, a mission-driven organization serving higher education institutions.

Dynamic Campus and CampusWorks Inc. bring complementary expertise, aligned values, and a deep commitment to supporting colleges and universities as they navigate an increasingly complex landscape. This alignment reflects a shared belief that collaboration creates more opportunity to serve institutions with greater excellence, innovation, and integrity.

"CampusWorks has always been guided by a people-first, client-centered approach. This combination allows us to preserve what makes us strong while working alongside a mission-aligned organization to thoughtfully shape the future of how we serve higher education," said Liz Murphy, CEO & Chief Evangelist of CampusWorks. "By joining forces with Dynamic Campus, we are expanding our capacity to deliver the expertise, innovation, and scalability that today's institutions need to thrive. Together, we will empower our clients to make data-driven decisions, modernize operations, and improve outcomes for students and communities."

Jody Glubke, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder at Dynamic Campus, added: "We have long admired CampusWorks' deep expertise and strong reputation for serving higher education institutions. By coming together, we are strengthening our ability to support colleges and universities with greater capacity and expanded expertise, accelerating innovation, and helping institutional leaders navigate change with confidence while staying focused on what matters most."

Dynamic Campus is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"). Paul Sun, Partner at ASC, commented: "By bringing CampusWorks and Dynamic Campus together, we are building a scaled, best-in-class organization with enhanced capabilities and a stronger foundation for long-term growth to support the needs of the changing higher education landscape. We are excited and committed to continue to support the combined business to better serve our clients."

About CampusWorks Inc.

CampusWorks partners with colleges and universities to help them achieve operational excellence and student success through strategy, technology, and transformation. For over 26 years, CampusWorks has supported institutions nationwide in optimizing enterprise systems, streamlining processes, and building sustainable capacity for change.

About Dynamic Campus

Dynamic Campus is a strategic technology and functional managed services partner dedicated exclusively to higher education. Since 2002, Dynamic Campus has helped colleges and universities align technology with mission, strengthen operational performance, and achieve long-term budget predictability. This mission-aligned partnership model gives institutional leaders the clarity and confidence needed to navigate change and advance student and institutional success.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

