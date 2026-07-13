AtlantiCare First in Region to Offer Robotic Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Using da Vinci Single Port System

Innovative, minimally invasive approach advances breast cancer care and enhances patient experience

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlantiCare today announced that it is the first healthcare system in the tri-state region to offer robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy (RNSM) using the da Vinci Single Port (SP) surgical system, marking a significant advancement in breast cancer surgery and expanding options for patients seeking more minimally invasive treatment. Kay Yoon-Flannery, DO, MPH, FACS, Chief of Women's Oncology at AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute will perform the procedure at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Atlantic City Campus.

Kay Yoon-Flannery, DO, MPH, FACS, Chief of Women's Oncology at AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute with the da Vinci Single Port Surgical System.

"Choosing to undergo a mastectomy is one of the most personal and emotional decisions a patient can face," said Dr. Yoon-Flannery. "Introducing robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy here at AtlantiCare is a powerful step forward in helping women not only survive cancer but maintain their sense-of-self and quality of life."

As a nationally recognized fellowship-trained breast surgeon known for her advanced techniques and patient-centered approach, Dr. Yoon-Flannery was the first breast surgeon from the United States invited to receive training on the procedure by traveling to South Korea to participate in an international robotic breast surgery observership.

Following recent FDA clearance, the da Vinci SP system may offer patients meaningful benefits, including a single, smaller incision, reduced risk of certain complications affecting skin or nipple blood flow, and the potential to preserve nipple sensation. Importantly, it may also support a more natural appearance following reconstruction, an important consideration for many patients. AtlantiCare is currently the only healthcare system in the tri-state area to offer this procedure for both cancer treatment and risk-reduction in high-risk patients.

"In the world of oncology, innovation must always be grounded in improving the patient experience," added Dr. Yoon-Flannery. Offering this advanced procedure allows us to care for the whole person, supporting healing, confidence, and dignity and reinforcing AtlantiCare's commitment to delivering world-class, compassionate, and cutting-edge care.

The addition of robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy further strengthens AtlantiCare's comprehensive cancer program, which combines leading-edge technology with a multidisciplinary team approach. The AtlantiCare Women's Oncology team integrates breast, gynecologic, and genetic cancer services into a coordinated continuum of care that spans prevention, early detection, treatment, survivorship, and support services.

The AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute's affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute brings globally recognized cancer expertise, advanced research, and access to clinical trials to patients in South Jersey. Through this collaboration, patients benefit from tumor review boards, second opinions, and innovative treatment options from world-renowned cancer specialists.

About AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare is an award-winning integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose team of more than 6,500 serves the community in over 110 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Committed to an innovative approach to providing the best care in the industry, AtlantiCare has a vision of building healthy communities that drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time. Learn more at atlanticare.org or call 1-888-569-1000.

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SOURCE AtlantiCare Health Network