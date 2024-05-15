ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LAUNCH OF MATTEL COLLABORATION BARBIE BAHAMAS BEACH VACATION: WHERE ATLANTIS DREAMS COME TRUE

"Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True marks the collaboration of two iconic brands in family experiences and entertainment," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "Atlantis is the backdrop for lifelong family memories, and Barbie has an indelible impact that spans generations. We could not be prouder to launch this landmark partnership and continue to craft unforgettable moments for our guests and locals alike."

Beginning May 24th, select suites and guest rooms in Atlantis' family-friendly hotel, The Coral, will transform into a Barbie paradise. Adorned with pink walls, shell-shaped throw pillows, disco balls, doll-themed artwork, mirrors with decals to take the perfect mirror selfie, and even Barbie beach bathroom decor, these rooms will be a dream come true for Barbie fans. The Coral's adjacent swimming pool will feature a Barbie lounge area, plus private cabanas, complete with pink and yellow throw pillows and plenty of photo-worthy backdrops.

The Great Hall of Waters at The Royal will transform into the Barbie Boardwalk Adventure, a custom-built, immersive walkthrough experience. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on June 7th, the activation will transport guests to a life-sized Barbie world featuring interactive playsets, a Barbie ball pit filled with over 80,000 balls, activity stations, and Instagrammable moments, including multi-themed life-size Barbie doll boxes. The Barbie Boardwalk Adventure experience will be a ticketed event starting at $35 per person.

Atlantis Paradise Island, the culinary capital of the Caribbean, offering guests and foodies unparalleled dining experiences, will incorporate Barbie-themed food and drinks at a variety of dining outposts. The Coral's Sun & Ice will completely transform into a Barbie-themed eatery decorated with a retro-style café counter, pink and blue tables and chairs, and captivating Barbie art. Culinary delights include the Paradise Sub, a Viennese bun with prosciutto, cheese, and truffle mayo; Sea-Breeze Salad with cucumber, avocado, shrimp, arugula, and a peach vinaigrette; Strawberry Bliss Tart made with a pink crust and topped with marshmallows; and pink macarons in a variety of flavors.

Murray's Delicatessen will serve pink donuts, milkshakes, and a stack of pink pancakes; Plato's at The Royal will feature a berry croissant, chia seed pudding parfait, and pink velvet cupcakes with a very berry topping; and Perch at The Cove, the resort's new breakfast outpost, will feature pink themed menu items including the naturally pink Beach Day Beet Hummus and Bahamas Beet Salad with watermelon and mint.

Pink and blue cocktails for adults ages 21+ will be available throughout the resort and include Beach Vibes, Ocean Waves, and Pink Paradise made with Tito's Vodka, Coconut Water, Pink Lemonade, Pineapple and Cranberry Juice, Mint Syrup garnished with a whole strawberry and pineapple wedge. For younger guests, Pink Paradise will be offered as a mocktail with club soda and a gummy bear topping.

The resort's youngest guests can visit Atlantis Kids Adventure (AKA), the renowned kids' club, for even more ways to be immersed in Barbie's world. Open to guests ages 3-12, AKA invites kids to enjoy three Barbie experiences. Children can listen in while a mermaid reads Barbie books at Barbie & Ken Story Time and will receive a commemorative bookmark. The Barbie & Ken Culinary Adventure invites kids to learn to cook delicious treats with a professional chef while donning pink and teal chef hats and aprons. Younger guests can join a Barbie Mermaid Adventure with story time, crafts, cupcake or cookie making, and pool games led by a mermaid, followed by a Barbie mermaid transformation.

Throughout the summer, Atlantis will host Barbie Bahamas Pool Parties at The Coral Pool. Open to all resort guests, the pink pool parties will be filled with family-friendly fun, bubble machines, Barbie trivia, games, face painting, and pink pool floats. Barbie-themed snacks, including pink and blue snow cones and cotton candy, will be available for purchase poolside. Following the pool party, families can close out the day with a poolside or movie theater screening of Barbie movies.

Barbie retail locations will ensure all Atlantis guests can bring home a piece of Barbie's ultimate summer escape. Exclusive items, including bespoke pieces and unique Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation merchandise, will be available at the Great Hall of Waters, Local Tings in Marina Village, and the Atlantis Kids Retail Store in The Coral starting June 7th.

Travelers planning their getaway to Atlantis Paradise Island can make the most of their trip with Atlantis' Summer Sale, available on stays booked now through June 19, with savings on travel through November 22. When booking their Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation experience with the Summer Sale, travelers will save 25% on all stays four nights and longer and receive a resort credit of $100-$400 depending on the length of stay. Kids six and under can eat complimentary by purchasing an adult Aqua Dining Plan. For every $100 purchased in Experience Credits, including Beverage and Family Fun Credits, travelers will receive an additional $15.

Please visit BarbieAtlantis.com for reservations and details about the partnership. Atlantis' Summer Sale will be available at AtlantisBahamas.com starting on May 15.

