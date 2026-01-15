ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES MUSIC LEGEND CYNDI LAUPER TO HEADLINE A BEACHFRONT CONCERT ON SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026

~Cyndi Lauper Brings Iconic Hits and Unforgettable Energy to Atlantis Paradise Island for a One-Night-Only Performance in Paradise~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the Caribbean's premier destination for world-class entertainment and dazzling live experiences, announces legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper will headline a one-night-only concert at Casuarina Beach on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Cyndi Lauper Set to Perform at Atlantis Paradise Island. Photo Credit: Ruven Adanador

One of the most influential voices in pop music history, Cyndi Lauper's career has spanned decades, earning her multiple GRAMMY® Awards, Emmy and Tony Awards, and a place among music's most beloved icons. Her breakthrough debut album, She's So Unusual, produced cultural touchstones, including "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time." Concertgoers can expect a high-energy, hit-filled performance that brings Lauper's signature charisma, theatrical flair, and enduring anthems.

"Atlantis Paradise Island remains committed to delivering world-class entertainment in the Bahamas, creating memorable live music experiences for visitors and the community. We look forward to welcoming Cyndi Lauper to Casuarina Beach this June. Her performance adds a dynamic, multi-generational appeal to the resort's summer entertainment lineup and continues Atlantis' tradition of hosting influential artists in Paradise," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Atlantis Paradise Island has established itself as the premier venue for live entertainment in the Bahamas, consistently drawing global superstars and offering exceptional concert experiences. Throughout Atlantis' more than 25-year history, the resort has hosted an impressive lineup of music legends, including Pitbull, Janet Jackson, The Jonas Brothers, Nelly, Maroon 5, Lil Jon, Ellie Goulding, Lizzo and many more.

Tickets for the Cyndi Lauper performance on June 20th are on sale now at atlantislive.com . Tickets range from $169 for Bronze seating to $399 for Diamond seating. The performance begins at 9:30 p.m. The concert village will kick off its pre-show festivities at 6:30 p.m., offering a range of experiences for all ages. Guests can enjoy Bahamian culinary favorites from local food trucks, engage with interactive pop-up activations in the Atlantis activity fun zone, and visit a 360-degree beer garden for a selection of cold brews, cocktails, and wines. For convenience, a complimentary round-trip shuttle service will transport concert attendees between Atlantis hotels and designated parking areas.

About Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island recently completed $250 million in bold renovations and launched exciting new partnerships throughout the resort — including a complete transformation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and much more. These enhancements mark a dynamic new chapter for the world's most iconic entertainment resort destination, ensuring that guests from around the globe continue to enjoy the very best of Atlantis with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences ranging from live music performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like "Time After Time" and "True Colors," and she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. She is also an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a NY Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. Lauper spent much of 2024 and 2025 on her triumphant, 68-show Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The widely celebrated international tour of arenas and amphitheaters concluded with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, joined by special guests Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Jake Wesley Rogers. The concerts were filmed for A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl, a television special broadcast on CBS. A feature-length documentary film on Lauper's remarkable life and career – Let The Canary Sing, debuted in 2024 and is streaming on Paramount+. Working Girl, a theatrical adaptation of the iconic 1988 feature film featuring an original score by Lauper, made its World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse, and Lauper will host her first-ever residency in Las Vegas in March-April of 2026.

Lauper is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog - especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community.

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island