ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES NEW CULINARY HIGHLIGHTS, LUXURY RETAIL ADDITIONS, AND EXPANDED WELLNESS ENHANCEMENTS

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the world-renowned destination resort celebrated for its entertainment, culinary excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship, is elevating the guest experience with a new collection of activities, amenities and brand debuts. This winter, the iconic destination will unveil exclusive beachfront dinners, highly anticipated restaurant openings, and a refreshed selection of luxury retail boutiques – further cementing Atlantis' position as a premier global destination, where world-class dining, entertainment, and immersive experiences come together in unforgettable ways.

"Atlantis Paradise Island continues to raise the bar for Caribbean travel," said Audrey Oswell, Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "With stand-out culinary options, an expanded roster of luxury retailers, and thoughtful new wellness enhancements, every facet of the resort is intentionally crafted to delight and inspire. Following the recent upgrades to The Royal Towers and the Atlantis Casino, these new developments further elevate and enrich the experiences our guests return for year after year."

Redefining Relaxation: The Next Era of Mandara Spa

Mandara Spa Atlantis is undergoing a multimillion-dollar transformation that will bring a new level of luxury to the resort. Drawing inspiration from ancient Asian techniques, traditional European therapies, and natural ingredients indigenous to the Bahamas, such as local spices, fruits, and minerals, the spa offers a unique wellness experience. Guests can look forward to a variety of signature treatments thoughtfully designed to rejuvenate the body and calm the mind.

The Mandara Spa Atlantis, set to debut in early 2026, will feature modern programming, expanded services, amenities and serene spaces, providing an unparalleled retreat for relaxation and self-care.

Diamonds and Designers: Expanded Luxury Retail Boutiques and Stores

Already recognized for offering the premier shopping experience in the Caribbean, Atlantis is expanding its luxury retail portfolio with a curated mix of new boutiques and specialty stores. Now open, the Tiffany & Co. boutique is custom-designed to reflect Atlantis' unique sense of place – showcasing the brand's iconic collections within a setting inspired by the ocean environment and the resort's vibrant marine life. Additional upcoming openings include a Lalique boutique featuring exquisite crystal jewelry and art pieces, and the celebrated Dylan's Candy Bar in Marina Village, which will entice visitors with an impressive array of confections and candy-inspired gifts. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the arrival of Vineyard Vines, while fragrance lovers will soon explore the distinguished scents of Creed perfumes. The recently opened Jacquemus boutique – celebrated for its modern architectural aesthetic – adds a contemporary edge to the resort's ever-evolving retail mix.

Atlantis Paradise Island Heats Up as the Caribbean's Culinary Capital With New Restaurants, Menus & Can't-Miss Wine Dinners

Atlantis continues to affirm its position as the region's must-visit culinary destination with a series of exciting new restaurant openings, expanded dining experiences, and exclusive seasonal events.

Gong cha – Now Open

Beloved bubble tea brand Gong cha has officially opened at Atlantis. Hailing from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong cha specializes in freshly prepared premium teas, bubble teas and coffees. Guests can enjoy favorites such as Pearl Milk Tea, Taro Milk Tea, and Passionfruit Green Tea, with toppings including tapioca pearls, coconut jelly, and aloe. Located next to FIELDTRIP and adjacent to The Royal Pool, Gong cha is open daily from 11:00 a.m.

Cocodrilo – Now Open

Following its successful summer pop-up, cantina-style restaurant Cocodrilo returns to its permanent home in the former Lagoon Bar & Grill space. By day, Cocodrilo offers a relaxed atmosphere with zesty ceviches, fire-kissed tacos, and refreshing sips; by night, it transforms into a lively hotspot featuring bold cocktails, upbeat music, and an electric beachfront vibe.

New menu highlights include:

Fajita de Carne : Slow-roasted barbacoa with onions, peppers, poblano crema, cotija cheese, and avocado

: Slow-roasted barbacoa with onions, peppers, poblano crema, cotija cheese, and avocado Mexican Ensalada : Greens, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, peppers, and oregano dressing

: Greens, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, peppers, and oregano dressing Coctel de Camarones: Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, onion, and lime maria sauce

Kò Sà-Wăn – Now Open

Acclaimed Chef Ian Kittichai brings his sought- after Thai dinner pop-up back to Atlantis, Kò Sà-Wăn – which translates to Paradise Island showcases bold Bangkok flavors at The Cove's Perch restaurant. A global culinary luminary known for Issaya Siamese Club and regular appearances on Iron Chef USA, MasterChef Thailand, and Hell's Kitchen Thailand, Chef Kittichai presents a menu honoring his Thai heritage.

Menu highlights include:

Hor Mok Pla Gao – fresh grouper steamed in a banana leaf

– fresh grouper steamed in a banana leaf Tom Kha Gai – an aromatic coconut-galangal chicken soup

Experiential Dining: Beach Dinners, Wine Events & Seasonal Celebrations – Festive 2025

Sunset Beach Dinners at The Cove

This December, guests can experience an intimate pop-up dining series set along the crystal-clear shores of The Cove Beach. The elevated barbecue-style dinner features sommelier-selected wines, beer, a curated bar program, a welcome drink, and live DJ entertainment—all culminating in a spectacular Bahamian sunset. Priced at $290+ per person, this unforgettable evening offers communal seating and a uniquely immersive beachfront atmosphere.

Wine Dinners & Festive Programming

This holiday season, Atlantis will host a series of exclusive culinary events, including:

Frescobaldi Wine Dinner at The Ocean Clubhouse Restaurant – December 20,





at The Ocean Clubhouse Restaurant – Experience Festive Flavors at The Cove- FISH, Paranza and Sea Glass – December 22- 3,





at The Cove- FISH, Paranza and Sea Glass Paranza's Sunday Brunch and Bubbly – returning by popular demand for the full month.

Activities & Experiences Designed for Friends and Families

Holiday Gift Shoppe at The Royal – Newly opened and featuring artisanal, beautifully wrapped cakes, cookies, and seasonal treats – perfect for gifting or savoring.





Newly opened and featuring artisanal, beautifully wrapped cakes, cookies, and seasonal treats – perfect for gifting or savoring. Seasonal Screenings – Enjoy complimentary holiday movies at the Atlantis Theater.





Enjoy complimentary holiday movies at the Atlantis Theater. Toddler Time with Mrs. Claus, Santa Tuck-Ins, and Brunch with Santa – Heartwarming holiday traditions for young guests and families.





Heartwarming holiday traditions for young guests and families. The Lost City Escape Rooms – Guests can immerse themselves in Atlantis' lore through interactive challenges, whether solving underwater mysteries in Poseidon's Promise or escaping the pirate hold in Blackbeard's Brig .





Guests can immerse themselves in Atlantis' lore through interactive challenges, whether solving underwater mysteries in or escaping the pirate hold in . Silent Disco at CRUSH – A high-energy, headphone-powered dance party designed just for teens.

Nightlife at Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis Casino – Roll into the Bahamas' top gaming scene with the hottest slots and 80 table games, from Blackjack and Craps to Roulette and Baccarat. This is where the night really starts.

– Roll into the Bahamas' top gaming scene with the hottest slots and 80 table games, from Blackjack and Craps to Roulette and Baccarat. This is where the night starts. Bar Sol – Live music, next-level cocktails, and the perfect pre- or post-game vibe right in the middle of the action.

– Live music, next-level cocktails, and the perfect pre- or post-game vibe right in the middle of the action. AURA Nightclub: Karaoke & Dale Fuego Nights – Belt it out or dance it out. Karaoke nights bring the fun; Dale Fuego brings the Latin heat. Signature cocktails included. Wednesdays & Thursdays in December.

– Belt it out or dance it out. Karaoke nights bring the fun; Dale Fuego brings the Latin heat. Signature cocktails included. Moon Bar – Sip your way through Merry Mixology—think Eggnog, Espresso Martinis, and holiday favorites—all delivered with the buzz of the casino .

– Sip your way through Merry Mixology—think Eggnog, Espresso Martinis, and holiday favorites—all delivered with the buzz of the . Nobu After Dark – A DJ, mega-yacht views, sleek vibes, and late-night specials on Nobu's outdoor patio. Fridays & Saturdays in December.

– A DJ, mega-yacht views, sleek vibes, and late-night specials on Nobu's outdoor patio. XTREME Queen Tribute at Bar Sol – A high-energy, sing-every-word Queen tribute that takes over Bar Sol for one night only. December 12.

– A high-energy, sing-every-word Queen tribute that takes over Bar Sol for one night only. AFROJACK at AURA Nightclub – One of the world's biggest DJs. One massive night. AURA turns all the way up. December 30.

– One of the world's biggest DJs. One massive night. AURA turns all the way up. Bar Sol New Year's Eve Party – Live music, handcrafted cocktails, and a NYE countdown you'll never forget—right in the heart of the casino . December 31.

– Live music, handcrafted cocktails, and a NYE countdown you'll never forget—right in the heart of the . Moët Moments: New Year's Eve at The Cove Pool – Champagne, DJs, and stunning poolside views. Dress up, show up, and toast to 2026. December 31.

– Champagne, DJs, and stunning poolside views. Dress up, show up, and toast to 2026. New Year's Eve at Café Martinique – A sleek, romantic NYE dinner with big-night energy and unbeatable marina views. December 31.

– A sleek, romantic NYE dinner with big-night energy and unbeatable marina views. Party Like A Royal – The NYE event of the island: hosted by Ariana Madix, headlined by Two Friends, plus a surprise guest and fireworks over the iconic Royal Tower. Pure glamour. December 31.

– The NYE event of the island: hosted by Ariana Madix, headlined by Two Friends, plus a surprise guest and fireworks over the iconic Royal Tower. Pure glamour. Steve Aoki at AURA Nightclub – Aoki hits AURA for one explosive night. This one will sell out. January 3.

– Aoki hits AURA for one explosive night. This one sell out. Moët Moments at The Cove Pool – More champagne, more music, more poolside vibes. Perfect way to kick off the new year. January 3.

– More champagne, more music, more poolside vibes. Perfect way to kick off the new year. Good Lies Mini Golf & Sports Bar – Challenge your crew to mini golf, then kick back with smash-hit burgers, ice-cold beers, giant screens playing every game, shuffleboard, and more.

– Challenge your crew to mini golf, then kick back with smash-hit burgers, ice-cold beers, giant screens playing every game, shuffleboard, and more. Junkanoo Parade at Marina Village – Bright, loud, and full of culture—Junkanoo brings the energy with music, costumes, and nonstop vibes. Tuesdays & Fridays at 9 p.m.

Discovering paradise is easier than ever with the Atlantis Mobile App . Guests can plan and navigate the resort with an interactive, GPS enabled map showing dining options and attractions. Book activities and stay up to date with all the events happening while in Paradise.

Atlantis Paradise Island remains the ultimate Caribbean escape for travelers seeking world-class dining, shopping, entertainment, and relaxation. For more information or to make reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com and follow @atlantisbahamas and @npiwff on Instagram and Facebook.

About Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island recently completed $250 million in bold renovations and launched exciting new partnerships throughout the resort — including a complete transformation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and much more. These enhancements mark a dynamic new chapter for the world's most iconic entertainment resort destination, ensuring that guests from around the globe continue to enjoy the very best of Atlantis with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences ranging from live music performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals. For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

