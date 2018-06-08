Atlantis, Paradise Island Celebrates World Oceans Day With Launch Of New Marine Programs

For the first time this summer, guests ages 10-14 can work side-by-side with the more than 165 Marine Biologists, Veterinarians, Aquarists, Marine Mammal Behaviorists and Water Quality Specialists at Atlantis in a five-day Marine Adventure Summer Camp. The Twilight Snorkel Program allows guests to mingle with more than 20,000 marine animals as the sun sets over the resort's renowned Ruins Lagoon. The Playtime with Sea Lions program welcomes guests to discover the many behaviors in and out of the water of the rescued sea lions who made their home at Dolphin Cay, the 14-acre habitat and education center, after Hurricane Katrina.

Marine Adventure Summer Camp

On June 25, Atlantis will debut its new "Marine Adventure Summer Camp" for young ocean dreamers (ages 10-14), who wish to transform into "Junior Aquarists," "Sea Keepers" & "Marine Mammal Specialists" and spend time alongside the resort's dedicated Marine Team (who care for over 250 marine species). Each camp session will run for five days and will be led by an Atlantis marine life expert.

Camp Details:

Session Themes (Five Day Program): Monday: All About Water; Tuesday: Sharks, Rays & Bony Fishes; Wednesday: Fish Form & Function; Thursday: Marine Mammals ; Friday: Coral Reefs & Invertebrates

Five-day itinerary starting from early morning to late afternoon (including lunch daily), dedicated Atlantis Marine Life Team Leader per eight campers, marine-themed amenity package, camp name badge, personal mask and snorkel, and Atlantis water bottle Session Dates: June 25 – 29, July 9 -13 , July 30 – August 3 , August 13 – 17

– 29, , – , – 17 Cost (Five Day Program): $1,200 per participant* (vat inclusive); note: camp MUST be booked for all five days

Snorkel the Ruins at Twilight

On June 15, Atlantis (home of the world's largest open-air marine habitat) will launch its first- ever twilight version of the resort's "Snorkel the Ruins program," a 45-minute snorkeling adventure amid the "sunken ruins and artifacts" of the lost city of Atlantis. While the acclaimed daytime version of the program will still be available for guests, the new twilight program (which will take place at 7:45 PM, daily) will give guests a rare opportunity to spend their evening with Atlantis Aquarists and take an underwater guided tour of the Ruins Lagoon. The Ruins Lagoon houses over 2.7 million gallons of ocean water and marine animals ranging from sleek sharks and spotted rays to deep-reef and pelagic fish. At night, the underwater world is a different place. Much like a city, the high energy and intense activity transforms into a slow, quiet and serene atmosphere.

Cost of "Snorkel the Ruins at Twilight" starts at $136.00 per person*; maximum capacity per timeslot is eight participants.

Playtime with Sea Lions at Dolphin Cay

One of the few places in the world where guests can learn about Sea Lions first hand, the "Playtime with Sea Lions" experience at Atlantis is an opportunity to discover behavioral and communicative patterns of these one-of-a-kind marine mammals. Guests will play, swim and engage with the Sea Lions in their habitats during an in-water component, with Dolphin Cay's marine mammal behaviorists. Following the interaction, guests are invited for a special behind- the-scenes tour and overview of the daily care of the Sea Lions. Dolphin Cay is the resort's 14- acre marine mammal habitat, state-of-the-art education center and animal-rescue rehabilitation center that is home to the dolphins and sea lions rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Cost of "Playtime with Sea Lions" program starts at $210.00 per person*.

"Every day is truly World Oceans Day at Atlantis. It is such a rewarding feeling knowing that we are able to continue to make a difference within our country and local community by offering programming that supports both our marine education mission and the protection of our natural resources," says Michelle Liu, Senior Vice President of Marine & Waterpark Operations at Atlantis, Paradise Island. "Whether we participate in coral reef out planting trips to help re-build damaged reefs, take guests out to the ocean for sea turtle releases or rehabilitate marine mammals on-property, conservation and sustainability is always top of mind."

For more information about marine programs at Atlantis, Paradise Island resort and opportunities to get involved, please visit: atlantisbahamas.com/thingstodo/wateradventures. For more information on the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit: http://blueprojectatlantis.org/.

* A portion of the cost of this program is dedicated to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF)

About Atlantis, Paradise Island:

Atlantis, Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched 20 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture and the spirit of the property's over 7,500 employees. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food and festivities of The Bahamas.

Atlantis features five distinct properties in which to stay, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach and The Coral to the luxury properties, The Cove and The Reef. The Coral has reopened as a fully redesigned family escape with a new lobby, new rooms, and new amenities, including a new pool designed by Jeffrey Beers. Recently, The Cove celebrated a series of new design collaborations, restaurants and guest experiences, each paying homage to Bahamian traditions, culture, cuisine, colorful design and the ocean that surrounds the islands. The opening of the new Cove brings two restaurants – SipSip, led by Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn and Fish, by renowned Master Chef José Andres, a newly designed poolscape and cabana sanctuary designed by Lulu DK and a soul-stirring art installation created by Antonius Roberts.

The resort is built around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in the ocean fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the luxury Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet in length overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Other resort amenities include the 30,000sf tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12 and CRUSH, a cutting-edge teen club. The resort's award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino and duty free shopping are complemented by the property's 40 restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Chef Angelo Elia.

Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is a state-of-the-art education center and animal-rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents were 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Through these guest participations and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures, a portion of the cost of each of the new on-property interactions goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

About the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization, was founded in 2007 with the mission of saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. By funding scientific research, conservation programs and community outreach efforts, its mission is to protect the waters and its vast marine wildlife ensuring that The Bahamas will remain a haven for a myriad of one-of-a-kind, rare and endangered species for generations to come. The Foundation receives its funding through guest participation in Atlantis, Paradise Island's marine interactions and experiences.

Efforts include but are not limited to: developing and implementing marine habitat protection and restoration strategies, conducting ongoing coral reef research, training individuals in marine ecosystem research and management, as well as animal husbandry, the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine wildlife including sea turtles, manatees and dolphins, creating programs to heighten public awareness of the ocean and its inhabitants and delivering marine education programs to communities and schools.

