NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Cloud has opened full API access to Seedance 2.0, ByteDance's most advanced AI video generation model. Developers and businesses worldwide can now access the model instantly — no waitlist, no minimum commitment, no regional restrictions.

The Access Problem

Atlas Cloud Makes Seedance 2.0 Available to Global Developers — Transparent Per-Second Pricing, No Waitlist Speed Speed

Seedance 2.0 has been technically impressive since its release, but getting reliable access has been a real obstacle. ByteDance's own Jimeng platform requires Chinese credentials. Official enterprise access involves procurement timelines that most teams can't afford to wait on. Third-party providers have filled the gap, but with inconsistent pricing structures and infrastructure that wasn't built for production workloads.

Atlas Cloud's Seedance 2.0 API is built for teams that need to ship — predictable billing, stable infrastructure, and access that works from day one.

Two Models, One Platform

Atlas Cloud offers two versions of Seedance 2.0, each suited to different production needs:

Seedance 2.0 — $0.127/second

The full-power model. Supports text-to-video, image-to-video, and reference video generation. Native audio output included. Best for commercial deliverables, brand campaigns, and any content where output quality is the priority.

Seedance 2.0 Fast — $0.101/second

Built for speed and volume. Supports the same three generation modes with native audio. Best for prototyping, high-volume pipelines, and workflows where iteration speed matters more than maximum fidelity.

Both models use true per-second billing — you pay for the video you generate, nothing more. Official access routes typically involve complex token-based pricing formulas that make cost estimation difficult at scale. Atlas Cloud's per-second rate is straightforward: know your clip length, know your cost.

Failed generations are never billed.

What the Model Can Do

Seedance 2.0's core strength is control. Its Universal Reference system accepts up to 12 input files simultaneously — images, video clips, and audio — each bound to a specific element of the generated output. A character's appearance, a product's texture, a camera movement, and a scene's lighting can all be locked independently in a single generation pass.

Key specifications:

Resolution: Up to 1080p

Duration: Up to 15 seconds per clip

Audio: Native audio-visual generation, phoneme-level lip sync across 8+ languages

Reference inputs: Up to 12 files simultaneously (images, video, audio)

Usable output rate: ~90%, versus an industry average of ~20%

Generation modes: Text-to-video, image-to-video, reference video

The model also supports photorealistic virtual faces powered by Seedance 2.0 and hyper-realistic digital human faces powered by Seedance 2.0 — making it viable for spokesperson content, lifestyle campaigns, and brand storytelling at scale.

In Practice: Audio-Visual Sync and Beat Matching

One of Seedance 2.0's most production-ready capabilities is native audio-visual synchronization. The model generates video motion and audio in a single pass — camera cuts, character movement, and scene transitions align to an audio track's tempo without any manual editing in post.

The video below shows this built directly on Atlas Cloud's API. A music track is passed as an audio reference input. Seedance 2.0 analyzes the beat structure and generates matched visual motion — all through a single API call.

https://youtu.be/Kz_ecI3ILQ4?si=TI-opatlPis-vo3e

For content studios and social media teams, this removes one of the most time-consuming steps in short-form production. A campaign that previously required a video editor to manually sync cuts to a track can now be generated programmatically, at scale, with consistent timing across hundreds of variations.

The 90% Usability Advantage

Seedance 2.0's usable output rate runs around 90%. Industry average is closer to 20%. That gap matters more than it sounds.

A pipeline generating 1,000 usable clips monthly needs roughly 1,100 API calls on Atlas Cloud. On a platform averaging 20% usability, the same output requires over 5,000 calls. The effective cost-per-usable-clip on Atlas Cloud is dramatically lower — even before pricing differences are factored in.

Enterprise Infrastructure

Atlas Cloud is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant, with a 99.99% uptime SLA. No queue times. Unlimited concurrency.

New accounts receive a 20% bonus on first deposit, up to $100.

About Atlas Cloud

Atlas Cloud is an AI model API platform providing developer and enterprise access to 300+ models across video, image, audio, and language. Headquartered in New York, with teams in Silicon Valley, Calgary, and other major centers. Learn more at atlascloud.ai.

SOURCE Atlas Cloud