Atlas Data Storage Selected to Present at TSMC Technology Symposium

Recognition Highlights Atlas' Leadership in CMOS-Enabled Molecular Technology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Data Storage, a pioneer of production-scale molecular data storage, today announced its selection by TSMC to present at the annual TSMC Technology Symposium on April 22, 2026. Participation in the Innovation Zone of the Symposium is limited to a select number of companies recognized for advancing breakthrough technologies and demonstrating transformative potential.

Atlas' invitation underscores the growing importance of CMOS-enabled molecular platforms. These next-generation solutions address enterprise IT challenges, such as molecular data storage—a necessity as artificial intelligence, enterprise workloads, and scientific discovery drive exponential data growth. Molecular data storage offers density and longevity several orders of magnitude greater than magnetic media, significantly lowering the total life-cycle cost of enterprise preservation.

"We are pleased to be selected by TSMC for its Innovation Zone," said Siraj Nour ElAhmadi , Atlas COO. "This recognition reflects Atlas leadership in the convergence of semiconductor scaling and biotechnology. Our platform leverages advanced CMOS designs to enable the massive parallelization and controls of a molecular substrate unlocking new categories of applications such as data storage and preservation."

At the symposium, Atlas will showcase its CMOS-enabled high-throughput molecular data preservation solution designed to address the limitations of conventional data storage media in terms of durability, density, carbon footprint, and data storage life cycle cost.

About Atlas Data Storage

Atlas Data Storage is pioneering the next era of digital preservation by commercializing synthetic DNA-based data storage. Optimized by nature for durability, density, and duplication, DNA is the ideal media to keep data safe -- forever. Atlas technology provides a low-maintenance and environmentally friendly solution to address the explosive growth of archival data. By fusing CMOS ASIC designs, molecular biology and advanced materials science, Atlas is redefining what's possible for data preservation and archival infrastructure.

To learn more about Atlas data preservation services, visit www.atlasds.com

SOURCE Atlas Data Storage