Atlas Health Welcomes Executive Kevin Czarnecki as Chief Sales Officer

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health , a market leader in philanthropic aid automation to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations, today announced the appointment of Kevin Czarnecki as Chief Sales Officer. Czarnecki will be responsible for driving Atlas Health's sales strategy as the company expands the reach of its philanthropic aid platform to healthcare organizations across the U.S.

Kevin Czarnecki, Chief Sales Officer at Atlas Health

"As a distinguished industry veteran and sales expert, Kevin is the ideal addition to our rapidly growing executive team," said CEO Ethan Davidoff, Atlas Health. "It's our mission to save and improve lives by eliminating financial barriers to care. With his track record of unlocking growth opportunities, I'm confident that Kevin will help us succeed in expanding the access and impact of our philanthropic aid platform to health systems and the broader healthcare landscape."

Czarnecki spent over a decade at GE Healthcare, where he led a $600 million profit and loss statement with over 200 sales and marketing professionals and three product teams responsible for the financial growth of the largest region in the business. Czarnecki is also a former executive vice president of sales at Redox, where he grew the company exponentially 450% in revenue. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of North America sales at Elekta, where he led the team to deliver $600 million in revenue and $250 million in operating profit.

"I am thrilled to be joining Atlas Health and see so much promise and potential in its purpose," Czarnecki said. "It's more important now than ever to provide as many patients as possible with access to critical treatments and therapies. I'm humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead sales strategy at a company that is a driving force for health equity and providing clients with a world class experience focused on better patient outcomes."

Czarnecki's appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Atlas Health, including recent leadership expansions with the appointment of David Franklin, president; Christopher Parks, chief client officer; Nicole Nye, vice president of product management; Nicole Hess, senior vice president of marketing, and Todd Helmink, head of strategic partnerships, and a new partnership with Acentrus Specialty Partners, which provides more than 140 health systems, academic medical centers, and community hospitals in the Acentrus network with access to the Atlas Health platform.

About Atlas Health

Atlas Health automates philanthropic aid to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations. Through intelligent matching and patient-friendly digital enrollment to 20,000+ philanthropic aid programs, healthcare organizations can improve patient outcomes, advance health equity, reduce the total cost of care and improve the patient experience. Learn more at atlas.health.

