Atlas Healthcare Partners Announces Strategic Organizational Appointments

"We congratulate Chuck on his new role, and we are pleased to welcome Jason to our leadership team," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "We are confident in their background and expertise to create strong ASC strategies in this growing market, as well as take our joint venture (JV) partnership with Banner Health to the next level. Chuck's and Jason's proven success in developing JV partnerships adds to the long-term value Atlas provides to prominent health systems and physicians."

Chuck Brown Moves to Chief Strategy Officer Role

In his new role, Chuck Brown leads health system strategy working closely with Banner, and Atlas' future JV partners to develop and execute strategies for health systems' ASC growth as well as partnership alignment and integration. He continues to lead Integration Services and teams responsible for overseeing the integration of new ASCs into Atlas. Brown also now leads Service Line Strategy for Atlas, which includes further specialization, planning, implementation, and optimization for major specialties including cardiovascular, orthopedics, GI, ophthalmology, and pain management.

Brown helped found Atlas nearly four years ago. He built its Development and Integration teams and infrastructure, and led its expansion from eight original Banner Surgery Centers to more than 20, with additional JVs in the Atlas pipeline. Brown earned his MBA and MHA from Xavier University and his BA in Zoology from Miami University.

Jason Mangus Joins as New Chief Development Officer

Jason Mangus joins Atlas to lead Development, including overseeing the ASC development strategy and execution for Banner as well as helping develop new JVs and markets.

Mangus most recently served as system Associate Vice President and National Leader for Ambulatory/ASC Development for Ascension, one of the largest health systems in the US. He led Ascension's ambulatory development team, built a large pipeline, and executed on Ascension's ambulatory mergers, acquisitions, de novo development, and syndications as well as their strategic JV partnerships throughout the US. Prior to Ascension, Jason held high-level development leadership roles for US Renal Care and United Surgical Partners International (USPI).

He began his career working in public accounting and consulting with Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Somerset. Mangus holds an MBA from Yale, a JD from Indiana University, and Finance and Accounting degrees from Indiana University. He also holds an active CPA license and is accredited in business valuations by the AICPA.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2018, Banner Health partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop, manage, and grow their ASC network. Since then, Atlas has helped Banner double their ASC footprint increasing its market share and ASC service line offerings. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com .

