Atlas Healthcare Partners and MedAxiom Unveil Cardiovascular ASC Solution, MedAtlas CV

MedAtlas CV will transform cardiovascular care delivery and expand patient access

PHOENIX and NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners – which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) – and MedAxiom – which is dedicated to cardiovascular organizational performance improvement – today announced the unveiling of its new joint venture, MedAtlas CV. In June, Atlas and MedAxiom partnered to form a cardiovascular-focused ASC company that will transform cardiovascular care by expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered heart care in ASCs. The launch of MedAtlas CV represents a crucial shift in access to and delivery of expert cardiovascular care.

"We are thrilled with the launch of MedAtlas CV as it showcases how the new company will transform cardiovascular care delivery and expand patient access by providing the best patient and provider experience, driving efficient ASC performance, and delivering high-quality cardiovascular care in ASCs," said Marc Toth, Atlas market president for cardiovascular.

"MedAtlas CV will provide a better experience for physicians and patients through strategic alignments, including bridging the gap between health systems and physicians," said Jerry Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, MedAxiom president and CEO. "The combination of Atlas' expertise in ASC development and management, and MedAxiom's deep insights into cardiovascular care delivery, ensures high-quality clinical and patient outcomes."

For more information, please visit the company's new website medatlascv.com.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas) specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians. Atlas was formed in 2018 to develop and manage Banner Health's ASC network in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. Over a four-year period, Atlas has helped Banner more than triple its ASC network from 8 to 27 ASCs, which has significantly increased its market share and expanded its ASC service line offerings. Atlas now partners with additional health systems, including the newly formed BHSH, to develop and manage ASC networks in their markets, and MedAxiom to create a first-of-its-kind cardiovascular-focused ASC company. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.atlashp.com/ .

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of 450+ cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and coders and 40+ industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For more information, visit www.medaxiom.com.

