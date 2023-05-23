Atlas Healthcare Partners Promotes Dan Jones to Chief Operating Officer, Welcomes Jessie Monnier as Market President, Accelerating Growth and Leadership

Strategic Leadership Moves Enhance Atlas' Operational Excellence

PHOENIX, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners, which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians, has announced leadership changes aimed at propelling further growth and supporting the company's core mission of providing exceptional care and excellent customer service to every patient and physician.

Dan Jones Elevated to Chief Operating Officer

Dan Jones, who has served for 18 months as Market President for Banner Surgery Centers, has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mr. Jones will lead the execution of the Atlas Operating Model across the organization, aligning the company's operations with its broader mission and vision.

In his role as market president, Jones demonstrated exceptional leadership in achieving operational excellence. He successfully implemented critical reporting structures and cadences, led the development and launch of Atlas' Operating Excellence Dashboard and Global Performance Scorecard, and built a team of strong ASC operating leaders to foster a culture capable of providing exceptional care and outstanding customer service.

"Dan has been an invaluable part of Atlas, making significant contributions to our operational excellence and growth. The success of our Banner Surgery Center portfolio under Dan's leadership is a clear indicator of the impact he has made in such a short time," said Aric Burke, CEO of Atlas Healthcare Partners. "Dan's expertise will continue to be a valuable asset to Atlas as we expand and grow our ASC portfolio with additional health systems, helping more patients receive expert care closer to home."

Appointment of Jessie Monnier as Market President of Banner Surgery Centers

Atlas also welcomes Jessie Monnier as Market President of Banner Surgery Centers to replace Dan Jones' position. In this role, Ms. Monnier will oversee operational leadership for Banner Surgery Centers. Monnier has an outstanding track record of optimizing operations, financial performance, and partner relations in regional hospital systems, having managed up to 12 surgery centers and more than 125 physicians. With 25 years of healthcare experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Atlas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessie to our team," said Mr. Burke. "Her vast experience and expertise will further enhance our operational capabilities. Together, with Dan as COO, Jessie will play a vital role in driving us forward and continuing to improve patient outcomes and physician experience."

The company's internal promotion and new hire exemplify Atlas' commitment to nurturing talent from within the organization while bringing in exceptional individuals who embody the company's values and objectives. With these strategic additions to the leadership team, Atlas is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and maintain its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and service to patients and physicians.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas) specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians. Atlas was formed in 2018 to develop and manage Banner Health's ASC network in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. Over a four-year period, Atlas has helped Banner more than triple its ASC network from 8 to 27 ASCs, which has significantly increased its market share and expanded its ASC service line offerings. Atlas now partners with additional health systems, including the newly formed Corewell Health, to develop and manage ASC networks in their markets, and MedAxiom to create a first-of-its-kind cardiovascular-focused ASC company. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com.

SOURCE Atlas Healthcare Partners