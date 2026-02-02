ATLAS Meditech Introduces Patient-Specific Virtual Brain Twins to Enhance Precision and Safety in Brain Surgery

ATLAS Simulation and ATLAS Surgeon enable neurosurgeons to rehearse complex brain procedures using ultra-realistic, AI-enhanced virtual twins tailored to each patient's anatomy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLAS Meditech, a leader in intelligent care augmentation, creator of AtlasGPT, proven as the most reliable decision support platform for 35 specialties of medicine, today highlights the powerful capabilities of its ATLAS Simulation platform and the enterprise-level ATLAS Surgeon solution. These tools deliver ultra-realistic, AI-enhanced virtual twin environments designed to transform brain surgery by patient-specific surgical rehearsal in neurosurgery. This technology will also usher a new era in synthetic and generative brain structure for more precise surgery.

Atlas Institute of Brain & Spine

Pioneered and clinically applied at the ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine in Los Angeles, led by world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, this groundbreaking technology is already elevating patient outcomes in one of the most advanced neurosurgical practices in the world. The ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine specializes in complex brain and spine conditions, leveraging these virtual twin innovations alongside minimally invasive techniques to treat high-risk tumors, cerebrovascular diseases, and spine disorders with unparalleled precision and safety.

Key highlights from the platform include:

Safest and most Effective Surgical Trajectory for High-Risk Brain Tumors — Advanced algorithms deliver the safest and most efficient paths to brain tumors located in previously unreachable regions via surgery.

— Advanced algorithms deliver the safest and most efficient paths to brain tumors located in previously unreachable regions via surgery. Minimally Invasive Surgery — Surgeons can meticulously and confidently plan incisions, bony openings, and within an ultra-realistic virtual twin environment for optimal success via minimally invasive routes not possible before while ensuring adequate exposure for effective surgery.

— Surgeons can meticulously and confidently plan incisions, bony openings, and within an ultra-realistic virtual twin environment for optimal success via minimally invasive routes not possible before while ensuring adequate exposure for effective surgery. Operating Room Teamwork — An ultra-realistic virtual OR environment allows teams to plan and execute efficiently, providing a seamless workflow in the operating room, shortening the time the patient is under anesthesia.

Additional standout features and metrics include highlighting 101 high-risk 'Hazard Zones' in the brain for enhanced safety and utilizing a 75 million polygon 3D model—the most accurate and detailed virtual twin of the human brain ever created.

"ATLAS Simulation and ATLAS Surgeon represent the pinnacle of neurosurgical preparation," said Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, a neurosurgeon and Founder of ATLAS Meditech. "By combining ultra-realistic digital twins and advanced AI algorithms, we empower surgeons to plan with unprecedented confidence, reduce risks, and improve outcomes for complex brain procedures."

These platforms build on ATLAS Meditech's commitment to innovation and AI-driven decision support. The ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine stands at the forefront of translating this technology into real-world excellence, delivering world-class neurosurgical care in Los Angeles for patients with complex brain tumors, aneurysms, AVMs, cavernous malformations, and spinal disorders who come from all over the world for best care.

Flexible access options include free trials and subscription plans, with enterprise solutions tailored for institutions. Neurosurgeons and healthcare teams can explore the platforms at https://sim.atlasmeditech.com, view plans and pricing, start a free trial, or request an ATLAS Surgeon demo.

To learn more about how these innovations are applied in clinical practice or to seek consultation for complex brain and spine conditions, visit the ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine at www.atlasneurosurgeryinstitute.com.

About ATLAS Meditech Atlas Meditech pioneers next-generation medical and surgical intelligence, including AI superintelligent assistants, simulation platforms, and tools that augment clinical decisions across neurosurgery and beyond. Rooted in collaboration with the Neurosurgical Atlas and focused on evidence-based innovation, the company advances precision medicine to elevate surgical excellence worldwide.

Led by Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, the ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine in Los Angeles provides world-renowned, minimally invasive neurosurgical care for complex brain and spine disorders. As a pioneer in integrating advanced AI and virtual twin technologies, the Institute delivers personalized, high-precision treatments to optimize safety, preserve neurological function, and accelerate recovery. For more information, visit www.atlasneurosurgeryinstitute.com.

Media Contact

[email protected] | +1 (317) 362-8760

SOURCE Atlas Institute of Brain & Spine