ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES EXPANDED EXPEDITION TEAMS ON 24/25 ANTARCTICA SEASON

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages proudly begins its 2024-2025 Antarctica season, featuring three vessels—each staffed with an expanded team of 17 seasoned polar expedition guides led by expert expedition leaders. Each vessel's team comprises of specialists — including naturalists, geologists, marine biologists, and historians— who enrich the journey through engaging lectures, guided Zodiac landings, and onshore hikes. Their insights and personal interactions foster genuine connections with guests, creating a memorable, immersive experience enhanced by the attentive shipboard staff. Atlas' dedicated team ensures a truly exceptional polar expedition.

"This season, we're excited to expand the team even further with additional experts on each expedition," said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Their knowledge and dedication help us deliver the immersive, top-quality experience our guests expect both on board and ashore, ensuring each polar expedition is truly exceptional."

Meet the World Voyager™ Expedition Team

Led by Expedition Leader Aaron Strahlke, World Voyager's expedition team delivers expert knowledge and immersive experiences. With a background in geology and extensive polar experience, Aaron brings a passion for wildlife and exploration. Supporting him is Assistant Expedition Leader Christophe Bassous, who brings expertise in microbiology, sailing, and polar expeditions.

The team aboard World Voyager includes Gabriele Lamartina (Kayak Master); Gino Pereira, Carlos Segura, Jan Tiddo and Alejandro Ursino (Naturalists); Beatriz Camara (Geologist); José Junior (Expedition Photographer); Rodrigo Rocha, Anais Buily, Florencia Juarez (Marine Biologist & Naturalists); Xiuyang "Margarette" Yan, Liya Gu and Ting Gu (Expedition Guides and Translators); Nathalie Ansel (Expedition Historian); and Thomas Silcock (Kayaking Guide and Photographer).

Meet the World Navigator® Expedition Team

Expedition Leader Jonathan Zaccaria brings over a decade of polar experience to his role. With a background in spectrometry, his career began with research in Antarctica, where he spent months at the remote Dumont d'Urville and Concordia Stations. Since then, he has led more than 170 polar voyages, pioneering new exploration sites and working closely with Emperor penguin colonies.

Supporting him aboard World Navigator includes Christian Garwood (Assistant Expedition Leader); Marcos Sperr (Kayak Master); Fernando Drew (Kayak Guide); Hernán Cabria, Malany Ferrufino, Susan Ellison, Fiona Johnson, Mélanie Magnan, Susannne Polap and Martin Jimenez (Expedition Guides); Ignacio Canepa (Expedition Guide & Photographer); Janel Saydam (Expedition Guide & Ornithologist); Mara Unkefer and Louisa Mooij (Expedition Guides & Marine Biologists); Shao-Wei Peng (Expedition Guide and Interpreter); and Fernando Terapow (Expedition Guide & International Law Expert).

Meet the World Traveller™ Expedition Team

Led by Expedition Leader Ekaterina Uruypova (Katya) aboard World Traveller. With a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences and extensive experience across the Arctic and Antarctic, Katya brings a wealth of expertise in polar exploration, environmental studies, and leadership.

The expedition team aboard World Traveller includes José Sanchez Martinez, Lizelle Naude (Expedition Guides & Naturalists); Luis Turi (Kayak Master); Mats Erik Svendsen (Kayak Guide & Naturalist); Elsa Ross (Kayak Guide); Olena Bulych (Kayak Guide & Photographer); Sasha Zulas (Expedition Guide & Polar Meteorologist); Eber Gomez Berrade (Expedition Historian); Malcolm Pringle, Alejandro Sanz (Expedition Guides); Fabrice Jonckheere, Sergey Shirokiy, Selby Wilkinson (Expedition Guides & Photographers); Zhang Sicong (Expedition Guide and Translator); Maria Borodavkina (Expedition Guide & Ornithologist); Michaela Tremblay (ORCA Expedition Guide).

Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Expeditions to Antarctica offer guests a seamless and enriching adventure, starting with a pre-expedition hotel night stay and private charter jet service from Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas. Each expedition includes a Cultural Immersion tour—either Tierra del Fuego with lunch from Ushuaia or a Taste of Chile with dinner from Punta Arenas—along with the thrilling Polar Plunge, a complimentary parka, and an eco-friendly water bottle. For those seeking additional adventure, optional experiences like overnight camping ashore in Antarctica and kayaking excursions are also available. While limited space remains this season, a selection of expeditions are offering a 10% Bonus Savings.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

