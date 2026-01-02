ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES ENHANCED EXPLORER'S CHOICE OFFER WITH DOUBLE AMENITIES ON SELECT 2026 VOYAGES

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages unveils a new Enhanced Explorer's Choice offer, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy Double the Amenities on a limited selection of 2026 voyages. Available for bookings made January 2 through March 31, this enhanced promotion allows all guests on these select itineraries, regardless of stateroom category, to choose two complimentary amenities from a curated menu of premium enhancements, elevating the expedition experience even further.

In addition to the enhanced offer, Atlas Ocean Voyages is pleased to announce the return of its standard Explorer's Choice promotion across all remaining 2026 and 2027 voyages. Under the standard offer, guests reserving a stateroom may select one complimentary amenity, while guests booking a suite may choose up to two amenities, allowing for a personalized journey tailored to individual travel preferences.

Both the enhanced and standard Explorer's Choice offers may be combined with bonus savings of up to 40% on select voyages, delivering exceptional value across Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar, Epicurean, and Cultural Expeditions.

Explorer's Choice amenities are designed to enhance flexibility and personalization, with options that include air credits for guests arranging their own flights, pre-expedition hotel stays or land programs, and Enhanced Unlimited Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity at sea. Capacity-controlled and combinable with select promotional savings, Explorer's Choice allows guests to prioritize what matters most to their journey while elevating the overall expedition experience.

The enhanced Explorer's Choice offer featuring the choice of two amenities is available on a limited number of select 2026 departures and is subject to availability. Featured Expeditions Include:

Epicurean Expedition | April 2, 2026

Sailing round-trip from Tenerife, this Epicurean Expedition is hosted by Anna Wilamowska and Luciana Berry, featuring curated culinary programming and immersive shoreside experiences. Highlights include a Table Journey dining experience in Casablanca, combining gourmet cuisine with guided cultural exploration, as well as a complimentary Atlas Immersive Experience in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, featuring live jazz and bolero performance. Adventure Oceanview fares start from $3,633 per person after bonus savings.

Cultural Expedition | May 11, 2026

This Northern Europe Cultural Expedition sailing from London to Tromsø features enrichment led by Resident Astronomer Jonathan Ward, alongside guest entertainers Anne Steele and William Hall. The voyage blends cultural exploration with onboard programming designed to deepen guest engagement both at sea and ashore. Adventure Oceanview fares start from $5,319 per person after bonus savings.

Polar Expedition | June 18, 2026

Sailing from Longyearbyen to Oslo, this Arctic Polar Expedition is led by Atlas's experienced Polar Expedition Team, offering Zodiac landings, expedition shore excursions, and scenic cruising throughout the High Arctic. Adventure Oceanview fares start from $7,463 per person after bonus savings.

Polar Expedition | July 19, 2026

Sailing from Oslo to Longyearbyen, this Polar Expedition features Atlas's signature expedition experiences, including Zodiac operations and guided shore landings, with select cultural and scenic exploration in ports such as Skagen, Denmark, and Måløy, Norway. Adventure Oceanview fares start from $8,723 per person after bonus savings.

Epicurean Expedition | July 20, 2026

Sailing from Piraeus (Athens) to Civitavecchia (Rome), this Epicurean Expedition is hosted by Guest Chef Ippy Aiona alongside Mara Papatheodorou, blending regional Mediterranean cuisine with immersive cultural discovery. Adventure Oceanview fares start from $5,709 per person after bonus savings.

With the enhanced Double the Amenities benefits on select dates available for bookings made by March 31, 2026, travelers and travel advisors are encouraged to explore individual itineraries to learn more before the offer expires. View all available expeditions here.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

