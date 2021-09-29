Atlas Ocean Voyages Delivers Greater Peace-Of-Mind With New Atlas Assurance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing guests with greater peace-of-mind for unexpected situations and possible complications while traveling, Atlas Ocean Voyages is augmenting its industry-innovative complimentary insurance coverage for guests with the new Atlas Assurance protection program. The luxe-adventure cruise line's President Alberto Aliberti announced Atlas Assurance today at during Seatrade Cruise Global, the cruise industry's leading annual business-to-business event held in Miami Beach, Fla. Atlas Ocean Voyages was first in the industry to include emergency medical evacuation insurance as part of its innovative All Inclusive All The Way style. With the new Atlas Assurance, all guests are protected with medical, travel and legal coverage, in addition to emergency medical evacuation insurance for if, in the unlikely chance, they experience an emergency during their luxe-adventure voyage. Atlas Assurance is an additional complimentary inclusion in Atlas' All Inclusive All The Way.

"We are delivering greater peace-of-mind to our guests with the new Atlas Assurance program," said Alberto. "While emergencies rarely occur, it's comforting to know that our guests are protected with Atlas Assurance if something unexpected should happen and they need help. Atlas Assurance is part of Atlas' All Inclusive All The Way, which provides guests a safe, convenient and seamless experience on a luxe-adventure voyage."

Atlas Assurance provides a breadth of emergency support and services anywhere in the world for guests traveling with Atlas Ocean Voyages. For a variety of medical, travel and legal emergencies, Atlas Assurance's worldwide network of experts and resources are instantly ready to assist guests. Medical coverage includes emergency evacuation and return home transportation; emergency prescription and eyeglasses replacement; payment guarantee of medical expenses; dispatch of physician or specialist; worldwide hospital and physician referral, return of dependent children; and more. Travel services include lost document assistance; 24-hour emergency travel arrangements; embassy and consular assistance; traveling companion transportation; and more. Guests also are covered with worldwide legal and bail bonds assistance.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, unlimited premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, Atlas Assurance protection program, and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use throughout the voyage, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and will sail Caribbean, South America and Antarctica for winter 2021/22; and the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Central and South America in summer 2022. The cruise brand's second ship, World Traveller, launches in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

