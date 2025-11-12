ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ELEVATES ANTARCTIC EXPEDITION WITH GUEST ENRICHMENT FEATURING ACCLAIMED PHOTOGRAPHER KARIM ILIYA AND ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATOR BJÖRK BRYNJARS

Imagery may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in intimate, yacht-style luxury expeditions, continues to enhance its signature intimate expeditions with the announcement of an inspiring new guest enrichment program exclusively aboard World TravellerMarch 6, 2026 expedition. Atlas is honored to welcome Karim Iliya, award-winning photographer, filmmaker, and member of The Explorers Club, and Björk Brynjars, Icelandic sustainability leader and founder of Melta, whose innovative work transforms environmental challenges into regenerative opportunities. Together, the duo will bring a distinctive perspective on exploration, creativity, and conservation, helping guests experience Antarctica through the interconnected lenses of artistry, ecology, and stewardship.

This voyage has been handpicked by Atlas Ocean Voyages' President and CEO, James A. Rodriguez, as a President's Preferred Voyage, personally selected to highlight the very best of exploration, artistry, and adventure.

"Karim represents the spirit of modern exploration that Atlas strives to celebrate," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "As a member of The Explorers Club's Next Generation, he embodies curiosity, courage, and a deep commitment to preserving our planet's wild places. Likewise, Björk's pioneering work in Iceland bridges innovation and environmental responsibility, reminding us that the principles of sustainability connect every ecosystem, from the volcanic highlands of Iceland to the frozen frontiers of Antarctica."

Karim Iliya

A photographer, filmmaker, and whale guide based in Iceland and Hawaii, Karim Iliya has documented wildlife across more than 45 countries. His breathtaking imagery — featured in National Geographic and BBC Earth — captures the profound beauty of whales, seabirds, and polar wildlife.

As co-founder of Kogia, a non-profit media initiative dedicated to marine conservation, Karim uses storytelling to inspire protection of the ocean's most vulnerable inhabitants. A member of The Explorers Club and part of the prestigious EC50 class of emerging global leaders, Karim was also selected as a crew member for the groundbreaking dearMoon mission to orbit the Moon — reinforcing his place among today's foremost explorers.

During the voyage, guests will join Karim for a Photography Masterclass, learn about the ethics of capturing nature's most intimate moments, and embark on a visual journey through his documentation of whales and polar wildlife.

Björk Brynjars

As founder of Melta, Björk Brynjars leads a groundbreaking sustainability movement in Iceland, transforming organic waste into regenerative resources. Her work demonstrates how circular economy practices can restore ecosystems, reduce waste, and empower communities.

In her signature presentation, "From Iceland's Highlands to Antarctica's Shores," Björk explores how stewardship principles transcend geography — connecting the fragile volcanic ecosystems of Iceland to the pristine landscapes of Antarctica. Through her work, guests will gain a renewed understanding of the global threads that unite environmental care and conservation.

Onboard Enrichment Highlights

Photography Masterclass with Karim Iliya – Techniques for capturing motion, light, and wildlife in polar conditions, with optional bonus sessions during inclement weather days.

– Techniques for capturing motion, light, and wildlife in polar conditions, with optional bonus sessions during inclement weather days. Conservation in Action with Björk Brynjars – An intimate dialogue on sustainability, circular systems, and community-driven change, with an optional extended session.

– An intimate dialogue on sustainability, circular systems, and community-driven change, with an optional extended session. Fireside Panel: "Art, Exploration, and the Future of Wild Places" – A moderated conversation with Karim, Björk, and the Atlas Expedition Team.

– A moderated conversation with Karim, Björk, and the Atlas Expedition Team. Expedition Finale – A curated showcase of guest photography and reflections, celebrating exploration, creativity, and the power of travel to inspire change.

Throughout the journey, Karim and Björk will join Zodiac excursions, wildlife watches, and deck observations — engaging guests in real-time conversations about ecology, exploration, and the delicate balance of nature. This collaboration reflects Atlas Ocean Voyages' dedication to creating meaningful, immersive experiences that go beyond discovery — inspiring connection, creativity, and conservation in the world's most extraordinary destinations.

Guest fares start at $13,582 per person, including 20% Bonus Savings for a limited time. Guests may also enhance their voyage with the Explorer's Choice offer — selecting one complimentary amenity: $2,000 Air Credit, a Complimentary Land Program in Buenos Aires, or Unlimited Wi-Fi.

For information and reservations, guests can visit our latest offers here, call a travel advisor or 1.844.442.8527, or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

