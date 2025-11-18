ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW 2027/2028 POLAR EXPEDITIONS TO ANTARCTICA

Imagery may be downloaded here, and a digital video asset may be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, announces Polar Expeditions to Antarctica beginning October 2027 through March 2028 are now available for bookings. Featuring 23 expedition departures, including six special Holiday voyages, this season introduces enhanced amenities, including new Junior Suites and expanded Fly the Drake options. Guests will enjoy the luxury of Atlas' expedition yacht fleet—World Traveller and World Navigator—with fewer than 200 fellow explorers on board.

"Antarctica remains the crown jewel of expedition travel, and we are excited to unveil our most diverse season yet," shares Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James Rodriguez. "With new itineraries, enhanced amenities, and exclusive savings opportunities, our 2027/2028 season offers travelers unparalleled ways to experience the Seventh Continent."

On board Atlas Ocean Voyages' sleek expedition yachts, guests will embark on journeys ranging from 9 to 12 nights. Most expeditions sail round-trip from Ushuaia, Argentina. In contrast, others offer Fly & Sail options from King George Island, allowing guests to bypass the Drake Passage or experience it one-way. Every voyage includes a pre-cruise hotel night stay and private charter air for seamless convenience. Explorers will also enjoy Zodiac safaris, captivating landings, and wildlife encounters guided by Atlas' expert expedition team.

Highlights of the 2027/2028 Antarctica Season:

Exploring the Last Continent : 11-night roundtrip from Ushuaia aboard World Traveller , departing November 10, 2027, and March 6, 2028. Best available fares from $12,520 per guest with up to 20% bonus savings.

: 11-night roundtrip from Ushuaia aboard , departing November 10, 2027, and March 6, 2028. Best available fares from $12,520 per guest with up to 20% bonus savings. Drake Fly & Sail : 9-night voyage aboard World Navigator , sailing Ushuaia to King George Island, departing November 19, 2027. Best available fares from $13,098 per guest with 10% bonus savings.

: 9-night voyage aboard , sailing Ushuaia to King George Island, departing November 19, 2027. Best available fares from $13,098 per guest with 10% bonus savings. Antarctic Discovery : 9-night roundtrip from Ushuaia aboard World Traveller , departing March 8, 2028. Best available fares from $10,498 per guest with 20% bonus savings.

: 9-night roundtrip from Ushuaia aboard , departing March 8, 2028. Best available fares from $10,498 per guest with 20% bonus savings. Holiday Expeditions: Six festive voyages across the season, offering unique opportunities to celebrate amid Antarctica's pristine landscapes.

A recent addition to each Antarctica sailing aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages is The Explorers Table. This exclusive omakase-style dining experience for up to 10 guests features global culinary highlights from Spain, Korea, France, Argentina, and North America. The multi-course tasting menu is elegantly paired with a selection of premium wines and served in the Dome Observation Lounge with stunning scenery of Antarctica serving as a majestic backdrop. Limited reservations are available at $179 per person and may be reserved beginning 60 days before sailing.

Premium activities are now available for booking, providing more opportunities to personalize your voyage with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as kayaking among icebergs and whales, or camping overnight on shore.

For a limited time, guests can save up to 30% Bonus Savings and may also combine with our Explorer's Choice offer, available through December 31, 2025. With Explorer's Choice, travelers can elevate their journey by selecting one of three valuable amenities: a $2,000 air credit per stateroom, a convenient pre-night Hotel stay or Land Package in Buenos Aires or enhanced unlimited Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity throughout their expedition.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

