Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator To Egypt And Greek Isles For Inaugural 2021 Summer Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the luxe-adventure cruise brand for fun-seeking, discerning travelers, announced new summer 2021 itineraries for its first, newly constructed expedition ship, World Navigator. Alternating departures from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, and Cairo (Alexandria), Egypt, starting August 4, World Navigator will be the industry's first and only cruise ship to bring travelers to Egypt and deliver a distinctly different, safe and luxurious regional travel experience. The five new itineraries, ranging from seven to 12 nights, feature UNESCO World Heritage Sites at nearly all of the 14 unique ports of call, and include multiple nights in either Cairo or Mykonos, Greece, so guests can enjoy each destination's vibrant nightlife. On the August 4, maiden voyage, guests will also be hosted at an included celebration dinner and party on the Giza Plateau overlooking the iconic Pyramids, which will be illuminated into the evening exclusively for World Navigator guests. These itinerary changes reflect Atlas' response to geopolitical uncertainty in Israel as part of the cruise brand's commitment to guests' safety and health. Throughout, World Navigator guests will enjoy Atlas' All Inclusive All The Way promise, which includes complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at each port, prepaid gratuities, shipboard gourmet dining, premium beverages, and much more. For more information about and to book World Navigator's new 2021 Egypt and Greek Isles voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"The safety and health of our guests and staff is our top priority," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "While we would have liked to carry out our original Holy Land itineraries this summer, the region's geopolitics does not make it prudent. However, we created World Navigator's Egypt and Greek Isles voyages to offer travelers a new, unique and superior choice of exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, in true luxe-adventure style."

Due to her small size, World Navigator will also exclusively call at small and authentic Greek islands where larger ships cannot reach. At port, World Navigator guests can enjoy a choice of a complimentary shore excursions that showcase must-see attractions, as well as optional immersive experiences not offered by other cruise brands. Captivating complimentary tour options include Ano Mera, perhaps the most traditional of Mykonos' villages; a visit to Akrotiri, ranked among the world's top 10 archaeological sites; and Alexandria's National Museum and its iconic Library. Guests seeking to delve deeper into Egyptian and Greek heritage can opt for premium escorted overland tours, which include all the major sites of Alexandria, Cairo, Luxor and Athens.

All shore excursions and overland tours will be conducted in small groups, led by expert and screened local tour guides and aboard full-size motorcoaches operated at less than 50 percent occupancy to provide ample personal space. Wireless headsets will also be used to allow guests to remain socially distant while still enjoying the guides' commentary.

Offering one of the industry's highest guest-space ratio, World Navigator is newly constructed with the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art, elegant design. All staff and crew are trained in and will observe stringent health protocols, and guests will participate in a screening tests prior to boarding and during the voyage.

Atlas' expansive list of complimentary inclusions also covers emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, in-room coffee, tea and personalized bar service, as well as butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited and compelling destinations where only small ships can visit. World Navigator, Atlas' expedition ship launching this summer, fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. Four additional sister ships, World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join World Navigator by the end of 2023.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's marquee marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

