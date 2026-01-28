ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF GUEST CHEFS AND CULINARY EXPERTS FOR 2026 EUROPEAN SEASON

Imagery can be downloaded here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced an extraordinary roster of internationally celebrated guest chefs, pastry experts, culinary historians, and vintners joining its 2026 European season, reinforcing the brand's commitment to immersive enrichment through its acclaimed Epicurean Expeditions and select Cultural sailings.

Throughout the season, guests aboard World Traveller, World Navigator, and World Voyager will enjoy intimate, hands-on culinary programming led by acclaimed talent. Experiences range from live cooking demonstrations and tastings to shoreside, food-focused discoveries, including the guest-favorite Yachtsman Cook-Off, where guests roll up their sleeves to participate hands-on while our renowned guest chefs serve as judges all made possible by Atlas Ocean Voyages' small-ship experience of fewer than 200 guests.

"Our Epicurean Expeditions are designed to go far beyond exceptional dining," said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "By welcoming such an extraordinary collection of culinary talent, we create a deeply personal environment where guests can learn, engage, and form genuine connections, whether sharing a meal, joining a shore excursion, or simply enjoying conversation at sea. This level of access, enrichment, and friendship is a defining part of the Atlas experience and a tremendous value for our guests."

Gastronomic Guest Chef Ippy Aiona brings a vibrant culinary voice shaped by his Italian American heritage and Native Hawaiian upbringing on the Big Island. A Le Cordon Bleu San Francisco graduate and culinary prodigy, Aiona rose to national attention as the youngest finalist on Food Network's Food Network Star and was later recognized in Forbes Food & Wine 30 Under 30. His cuisine blends tradition, storytelling, and playful creativity into an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

World Traveller — July 10, and July 20, 2026

Gastronomic Guest Chef Luciana Berry, the winner of Top Chef Brazil 2020, is a global ambassador for Brazilian cuisine and culture. Based in the UK, she skillfully combines modern and classic culinary techniques while showcasing Brazil's exotic flavors and ingredients. Berry often collaborates with the Brazilian Fruit Association at major international food shows, where she introduces global audiences to the vibrant culinary identity of her home country.

World Navigator — April 2, 2026; World Traveller — August 16 and August 27, 2026; World Navigator — October 14, 2026

Gastronomic Guest Chef Regina Charboneau, known as the "Queen of Biscuits," has a culinary style deeply rooted in her heritage from Natchez, Mississippi. After gaining early culinary experience in Alaska and receiving formal training in Paris, she founded several acclaimed restaurants in San Francisco, including Biscuits and Blues. A four-time cookbook author and a champion of Southern cuisine, Charboneau played a pivotal role in establishing Natchez as the "Biscuit Capital of the World." She continues to mentor young chefs while working to preserve regional food traditions.

World Traveller — July 30, 2026

Gastronomic Guest Chef Massimo Capra is widely recognized as host of Gourmet Escapes, a judge on Chopped Canada, and co-host of Restaurant Makeover. Owner of multiple acclaimed Italian restaurants and author of award-winning cookbooks, Capra brings warmth, authenticity, and a deep passion for Italian cuisine.

World Traveller — May 9, 2026; World Traveller — September 9, 2026; World Traveller — September 15, 2026

Gastronomic Guest Chef Martin Gimenez Castro, an internationally acclaimed seafood specialist and sustainability advocate, is the Michelin-recommended restaurateur behind Warsaw's Ceviche Bar and Tuna, a Marine Stewardship Council ambassador, and Poland's first Top Chef winner, renowned for refined, globally inspired seafood cuisine that blends meticulous technique, artistic presentation, and responsibly sourced ingredients.

World Traveller — June 20 and August 9, 2026

Gastronomic Guest Pastry Chef Anna Wilamowska trained in Michelin-starred restaurants and French pastry boutiques, Anna Wilamowska is a master chocolatier and pastry chef known for artistic presentation and uncompromising quality. Collaborating with local artists and sculptors, she infuses creativity into every dessert while thoughtfully accommodating vegan and gluten-free preferences.

World Navigator — April 2, 2026; World Traveller — May 9, 2026; World Traveller — September 9 and September 15, 2026

Gastronomic Guest Chef Christian Orner, founder of SALT Co. and based in Dorset, UK, brings nearly two decades of experience from Michelin-starred kitchens. Drawing on Norwegian, English, French, and Italian influences, his bold yet refined style has earned multiple industry awards, including a GOLD at the Destination Awards. Orner's bespoke tasting menus and handcrafted desserts are a highlight of his onboard presence.

World Voyager — May 13, 2026; World Traveller — August 27, 2026;

Tastes & Traditions Expert Mara Papatheodorou, a Master Foodie™ and former longtime editor at Bon Appétit, Mara Papatheodorou is a culinary historian and entertaining specialist who connects cuisine with culture through storytelling, flavor, and folklore. She has produced award-winning international culinary editions spotlighting Europe and the Mediterranean and continues to collaborate with chefs and food brands worldwide.

World Voyager — May 13, 2026; World Traveller — June 20, and July 1, 10, 20, and 30, 2026; World Voyager — April 16, 2027

Featured Vintner Master Sommelier Peter Neptune, one of only 279 Master Sommeliers worldwide, is a 40-year veteran of the wine industry and founder of the Neptune School of Wine. A nationally respected educator and popular YouTube personality, Neptune brings deep expertise and engaging instruction to Atlas guests seeking a richer understanding of wine.

World Traveller — August 27, 2026

