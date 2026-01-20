ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES LUXURY EXPEDITION SAILING YACHT

New Atlas-class vessel expands global reach and reinforces the line's position in luxury expedition cruising

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that it is currently building its first-ever luxury expedition sailing yacht, a next-generation newbuild platform that represents a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution and growth within the luxury expedition cruise industry.

The new Atlas-class vessel is an eco-friendly exploration yacht with hybrid propulsion and solid sails, representing a natural evolution of Atlas Ocean Voyages' World-class expedition fleet. Atlas Adventurer is purpose-built for global exploration, seamlessly balancing advanced technology with elevated comfort. The yacht features advanced marine systems and is equipped with three carbon masts and solid sails. When conditions at sea and with the wind permit, these elements will enhance operational efficiency and enable zero-emission cruising, allowing for a silent presence on the water. This reinforces Atlas's commitment to environmentally conscious modern global exploration.

Engineered for worldwide discovery, Atlas Adventurer is a 26,000-gross-ton luxury expedition sailing yacht measuring 690 feet in length. The yacht is equipped with dual-fuel engines and electric-hybrid propulsion, featuring a large 9-megawatt marine battery system that enables high speeds even in light wind conditions, enhancing the sailing experience with virtually silent operation. Atlas Adventurer is equipped with zero-speed fin stabilizers, two vertical fin stabilizers, a reinforced hull, and Ice Class 1B (Polar Category C) capability. This design allows it to navigate a wide range of global destinations with confidence, efficiency, and refined performance.

"This new Atlas-class sailing yacht represents the next step in our growth," said James A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "It allows us to expand our destination footprint into regions our guests have been asking us for, while further solidifying Atlas' position within the luxury expedition cruise category. As our brand continues to evolve, this vessel is a powerful expression of where we are headed: thoughtful growth, intentional design, and deeper global exploration."

Accommodating up to 400 guests, supported by a crew of 275, the Atlas-class sailing yacht will introduce a significantly expanded onboard experience, including all-suite accommodations across every category, increased space and amenities, and a broader range of dining, wellness, and social offerings, while maintaining the boutique hospitality that defines Atlas Ocean Voyages.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages has always been driven by innovation in how we explore the world," said Mario Ferreira, Chairman, Founder and Owner of Mystic Invest Holding, Atlas' parent company. "With Atlas Adventurer, we are introducing a new generation of luxury expedition sailing yachts. This vessel serves as a bridge between the wind mastery of the 15th century and the solid sails and electric propulsion of the 21st century. The yacht is designed to comply with future zero-emission port regulations and can navigate silently, allowing access to some of the most exclusive and restricted small ports around the world. This vessel combines modern design with advanced technology, featuring carbon-fiber masts and solid sails, along with a powerful 9-megawatt battery system that enables near-silent operation when sailing under wind power. These advancements highlight our ongoing commitment to sustainable and innovative tourism, while also expanding the destinations we can explore and enhancing the onboard experiences our guests have come to expect. Atlas Adventurer represents the next evolution in responsible, highly technological, comfortable, and safe yacht design."

The vessel will include seven dining venues, featuring specialty restaurants and a new culinary studio for hands-on learning and destination-inspired programming. It will also have five lounges and cocktail bar social spaces, along with two outdoor bars. Additionally, there will be an expanded fitness and wellness center, a large swimming pool, and purpose-built expedition capabilities, including Zodiacs, luxury motorboats, and a marina platform with an ocean pool for water-based exploration.

Beginning in late 2028, Atlas Adventurer will explore destinations across Asia, including Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and Africa, including Seychelles, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa, further extending the line's global reach while continuing to redefine luxury expedition cruising to remote destinations around the world.

Additional details, including suite designs, onboard experiences, dining concepts, and day-by-day itineraries, will be announced in the coming months.

Atlas Ocean Voyages has also opened Early Access Priority reservations, inviting guests to secure their place on an inaugural season voyage with a $2,000 deposit and register their interest and be among the first to receive updates on the yacht's design, onboard experiences, destinations, culinary offerings, and service as details are unveiled. Guests are encouraged to register now at https://atlasoceanvoyages.com/atlas-adventurer.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the luxury expedition cruise line brand of Mystic Invest Holding, offering year-round exploration aboard its World-class fleet: World Navigator, World Traveller, and World Voyager. Atlas Adventurer, an innovative class of luxury expedition sailing yacht, is set to debut in 2028. These luxurious vessels are expertly designed to explore some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations while providing exceptional boutique hospitality. Guests can expect an ambiance of refined elegance on board, complemented by immersive adventures ashore that enable deep connections with diverse cultures and communities. Atlas Ocean Voyages creates transformative experiences that resonate with travelers, connecting them meaningfully with people, places, and cultures around the globe.

