Atlas Real Estate On The Move! Company Wins Property Management Award for 8th Consecutive Year, Hires Senior Director and Strengthens Technology Partnership

DENVER, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisition, has been named Best of Colorado Property Management for the eighth consecutive year by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

"Being named an award winner for the eighth time is particularly significant since readers of ColoradoBiz voted in more than 70 categories for their top Colorado businesses, including real estate," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas. "Property management has been foundational to Atlas since the start, and thanks to the strength of our systems and the resilience of our team, we continue to be recognized."

In 2024, Atlas has focused even more sharply on providing owners, residents and investment partners with the customer experience they deserve through seamless technology and high-touch service. Regardless of size, Atlas helped property owners save time and money through improved property management services designed by investors for investors—services that concurrently benefit residents (renters) of these properties. In this video, Tony Julianelle addresses how Atlas' stronger-than-ever partnership with Appfolio offers faster and more robust access to data and information for everyone doing business with Atlas.

"In related news, we are thrilled to announce Anna Frenzel's addition to Atlas as a Senior Regional Director, leading our third-party teams in Denver, Fort Collins, Salt Lake City, and Boise," reported Brian Bellew, Vice President of Operations at Atlas. "With 20+ years of industry expertise and a deep passion for property management, a stellar background as Vice President of Operations, Gables Residential, Denver, CO, Anna is a perfect fit for our mission to uplift humanity through real estate. We're confident that Anna will enhance our service to owners and residents, contributing to our continued success."

With the property management team focused on improved technology and customer experience, this growing division will remain at the forefront of a company on the move!

For media inquiries please contact Jessica Vivero at [email protected]

About Atlas Real Estate Group: Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and buy/sell brokerage. Atlas is also a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. Since its inception in 2013, the company has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in 10 states nationwide, Atlas has $2.5 billion in real estate assets under management and manages 6,000+ residential units. To learn more about Atlas, visit https://realatlas.com

SOURCE Atlas Real Estate Group