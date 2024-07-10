Atlas Technica Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type II Certification

Leading Managed Service Provider Enhances Their Offerings and Commitment to Best-In-Class IT Solutions

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Technica , a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) and strategic partner serving the technological needs of the alternative investment industry, is proud to announce their recent completion of SOC 2 Type II certification. The company conducts an annual SOC 2 Type II audit that is performed and delivered by CPA firm, KirkpatrickPrice, that evaluates specific processes and the overall operating effectiveness of a company's internal controls over several months.

According to research by IBM and Ponemon Institute, nearly 30% of businesses will experience a data breach in the next two years. Through the SOC 2 Type II certification, this verifies that potential customers are protected when partnering with Atlas Technica and can trust that their sensitive data is kept safe. This report provides data to confirm that a company's security program is properly designed and operates effectively to safeguard data against threat actors and responsible for process monitoring, encryption control, intrusion detection, user access authentication, disaster recovery, and more.

"Security is paramount to Atlas Technica, and protecting all of our clients' data is of the utmost importance to us," said Serge Bukhar, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Technica. "Through this certification process, our partners from KirkpatricePrice were able to identify various strengths of our firm, the security measures we have put into place, and our overall strong dedication to compliance initiatives. We are proud to take this next step to continually understanding and supporting our customers' needs."

About Atlas Technica

Atlas Technica was founded in 2016 with two main goals: to provide the best customer service experience possible for their clients, and to use best-in-class public cloud technology to do so. There is a clear need among hedge funds and other alternative investment firms for an IT provider that will put service first. Atlas Technica's mission is to shoulder the burden of IT management, user support, and cybersecurity compliance so you don't have to. Headquartered in New York City, Atlas Technica has additional offices in London, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit www.atlastechnica.com.

