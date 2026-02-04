Atlas Technica Launches Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP) Category for Capital Markets; Appoints AI Veteran Alex Vayner as Global Head of AI & Advisory

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Technica , the premier technology partner for the alternative investment industry, today announced its formal evolution into the industry's first Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP), purpose-built for hedge funds and private equity firms. This transition marks the launch of a comprehensive suite of AI strategy, security, and intelligence ecosystem offerings designed to help institutional investors safely operationalize AI to drive superior investment outcomes.

To lead this transformation, the firm has appointed Alex Vayner as Global Head of AI & Advisory. Vayner brings a distinguished career spanning Bridgewater, Equifax, KPMG, PwC, and Capgemini, where he has built and scaled multiple AI businesses, growing teams to hundreds of engineers and delivering AI solutions to Fortune 500 firms in 30+ countries.

The Critical Inflection Point: Governance as Competitive Moat

The pivot to the Managed Intelligence model addresses a decisive inflection point in capital markets. According to recent research analyzing 50+ hedge fund deployments, funds leveraging generative AI for research and operations are achieving 3-5% higher annualized returns than non-adopters, with outperformance concentrated in equity hedge strategies. However, most institutional investors remain sidelined by what industry observers are calling a "governance gap." A 2024 survey by the ACA Group and National Society of Compliance Professionals found that while 86% of hedge fund managers grant staff access to AI tools, fewer than one-third have established formal AI governance policies in place. Meanwhile, Big Four consultancies continue to charge $50,000–$100,000 for governance assessments requiring 12–16 weeks—pricing mid-market funds out of secure AI adoption entirely.

"Infrastructure alone is no longer a competitive moat; the new frontier is the orchestration and governance of intelligence," said Serge Bukhar , CEO of Atlas Technica. "By evolving into a Managed Intelligence Provider, we are providing our clients with the secure 'factory floor' required for alpha generation. Hiring a leader with Alex's institutional pedigree ensures our clients can leverage the rigor required to treat AI as a core component of their investment engine."

The MIP Framework: Four Pillars of Operational Intelligence

Under Vayner's leadership, Atlas Technica is operationalizing an MIP service catalog structured around four strategic pillars:

AI Governance: Atlas has pioneered a "Safe Zone" architecture that provides the foundational compliance and security layer for AI. This model-agnostic infrastructure establishes secure data boundaries and forensic auditability across Azure and AWS cloud environments, solving the challenges of unmanaged "Shadow AI" through baseline cloud tenant hardening and scoped data controls. This framework directly addresses regulatory requirements outlined in the SEC's 2026 examination priorities for AI supervision and explainability.

AI Solutions: Atlas designs and deploys custom AI infrastructure and development enclaves that provide analysts with a secure "workbench" for rapid experimentation. These bespoke systems allow clients to select and integrate specific LLMs and developer tools—such as Claude, GPT-4, or specialized coding assistants—within a private, firm-owned environment. This architecture enables funds to build proprietary workflows and agentic logic while maintaining total control over their underlying technical stack and ensuring model explainability to meet emerging compliance standards.

AI Strategy: Serving as a neutral advisor, Atlas designs multi-year AI roadmaps and conducts rigorous vendor assessments. This pillar focuses on architecting the enabling infrastructure for alpha generation, ensuring AI initiatives align with a fund's specific investment theme while maintaining institutional-grade compliance and governance accountability.

Intelligence Ecosystems: Atlas provides specialized solution architecture for treating internal and alternative data as a high-value asset. This involves designing the infrastructure that enables the ingestion and structuring of alternative data, building the "pipes" for signal generation that allow firms to exploit their data assets to enable alpha and drive better business outcomes.

"Atlas Technica is already the trusted backbone for the world's most sophisticated investors," said Alex Vayner, Global Head of AI & Advisory. "The next frontier is governing the intelligence that runs on that infrastructure. We aren't just giving clients a chatbot; we are building the secure environment where their proprietary insights are protected, enhanced, and operationalized to enable alpha—all while satisfying the compliance rigor that institutional investors and regulators now require."

About Atlas Technica

Atlas Technica was founded in 2016 with two main goals: to provide the best customer service experience possible for their clients, and to use best-in-class public cloud technology to do so. There is a clear need among hedge funds and other alternative investment firms for an IT provider that will put service first. Atlas Technica's mission is to shoulder the burden of IT management, user support, and cybersecurity compliance, so you don't have to. Atlas Technica has offices located throughout New York, London, California, and Florida.

For more information, visit www.atlastechnica.com.

Media Contact

Cara Siegel

917-692-0085

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Technica