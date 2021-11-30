Atlas World Sports Announces Version 2.0 Release

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas World Sports, a leading sports betting online aggregator, announced today that it will release version 2.0 of its Atlas World Sports app following the holiday season. The updated app will provide sports bettors with direct access to the best online sportsbooks to place their sports bets like FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, William Hill / Caesars, BetRivers, BetMGM, Barstool, WynnBet, and more, and will arrive on the iOS and Android app stores just in time for the biggest sporting events of 2022.

The announcement follows a flurry of recent activity for Atlas World Sports. The company recently cleared $1M in commitments during its current $1.5M Seed Round, with an oversubscription authority of up to $2M in the Seed as interest in the sports betting industry continues to captivate investors from angels to family offices and venture capitalists. The company also announced its acquisition of Maximum Fantasy Sports for an undisclosed amount.

Furthermore, as part of the deal, Maximum Fantasy Sports owner Bill Parsons joined the Atlas World Sports Board of Advisors, bringing with him 80,000 dedicated users that will become a part of the Atlas World Sports Go To Market Strategy.

"There has always been a connection between fantasy sports and sports betting. I am ecstatic to be able to assist Atlas from an early stage to help them become a household name in the fantasy sports and online sports betting communities," Bill Parsons stated.

"Our goal remains to make Atlas World Sports the go-to global hub for online sports betting," Atlas World Sports Founder Robert Kraft said in a statement. "2022 is going to be a pivotal year for sports betting worldwide, and we feel like the foundation we built and moves we made this year positions us well to cement our role as a place where bettors can compare odds from different books to find the best odds for their plays all while getting their scores, stats, and stories. Just like Expedia and Kayak compare deals across the travel industry, our app scours the online sports betting marketplace to give users the confidence that they're getting the best value on each bet."

Atlas World Sports has also mapped out and has begun Version 3.0 and Version 4.0 for future additional releases from the middle of 2022 through all of 2023, which will include a social media feed and some outstanding new features that have not yet been released such as AI to help smoothly guide the user through various betting options and to help them through the most exciting games on any given weekend.

Atlas World Sports founder Robert Kraft is available for interviews regarding Atlas World Sports and the online sports betting industry. To schedule an interview, contact Chad Gavery at [email protected] .

About Atlas World Sports:

Atlas World Sports is a company built for sports fans, by sports fans. We built Atlas World Sports to take sports FOMO out of your life by providing you with access to all your favorite online sportsbooks from the comfort of your phone. We bring the world of sports to your fingertips. Learn more at https://atlasworldsports.com/ .

