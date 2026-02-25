Atlas World Sports Enters Daily Fantasy Market With Launch of AtlasDFS

New DFS platform now available, providing users a seamless fantasy experience powered by real-time odds and AI-driven insights

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas World Sports , the sports betting platform that aggregates odds and data from more than 20 sportsbooks into a single app, today announced the official launch of AtlasDFS, its new daily fantasy sports product, now available at AtlasDFS.com .

Atlas World Sports has built its reputation as the Expedia of sports betting — a single app where users can compare odds, bonus offers, and bet types across regulated sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and Hard Rock Bet. AtlasDFS adds a full daily fantasy experience to that ecosystem, giving users one place to research, compare, and compete.

AtlasDFS is live now with the NBA and will expand to the PGA Tour and NHL in Q2, MLB in July, and the NFL this fall. The site uses a Pick'em format in which users select More or Less on stat projections for two to six players per entry. The platform grew out of a strategic acquisition in October 2024 and has since been rebuilt and integrated into the broader Atlas ecosystem alongside live scores, stats, expert analysis, and predictive AI.

"Our goal is to build a next-generation fantasy sports experience that blends everything fans love about daily fantasy with the real-time power of sports betting insights," said Kevin Koeppel, Director of Product at Atlas World Sports.

Koeppel, who previously founded the DFS product No House Advantage, which later transitioned to Betr, was brought on to head Atlas World Sports' expanding fantasy division.

"Adding AtlasDFS completes the picture for our users," said Robert Kraft, CEO and Co-Founder of Atlas World Sports. "Whether you're shopping for the best line, tracking live stats, or building a daily fantasy lineup, you can do all of it with Atlas. That's what we've been working toward."

AtlasDFS is accessible through the Atlas World Sports app and at AtlasDFS.com. Atlas World Sports holds partnerships with the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA, and UFC.

About Atlas World Sports

Atlas World Sports is a Chicago-based sports betting and fantasy platform that aggregates odds, promotions, and insights from more than 20 sportsbooks into a single experience. Using predictive AI and real-time data, the app helps users find value across bet types and operators while also offering daily fantasy sports via the newly launched AtlasDFS.com .

