Atlas World Sports Expands Reach Through GlidePath Partnership, Bringing Interactive Sports Experiences to 100+ Airports

Now available through the GlidePass network, connecting sports engagement with the traveler journey

CHICAGO and FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas World Sports, a platform for aggregated sports insights, predictions, and fantasy experiences, today announced a partnership with GlidePathCX to extend its reach into the GlidePass airport network, connecting with millions of travelers across more than 100 airports, where GlidePass powers connected traveler experiences across a global ecosystem of airports, partners, and passengers.

Through this partnership, Atlas is bringing its core experience—real-time sports insights, AI-powered predictions, and daily fantasy contests—into the airport journey, transforming dwell time into a more engaging and interactive experience.

"The airport represents a unique moment of high engagement for sports fans," said Robert Kraft, CEO and Co-Founder of Atlas World Sports. "This partnership allows us to extend the Atlas experience into that moment—giving travelers access to the insights, competition, and content they care about, wherever they are."

Atlas aggregates data and insights from leading sports platforms — including FanDuel, DraftKings, MGM, and Caesars — enabling users to compare information, track activity, and access AI-driven predictions in one place. Through AtlasDFS.com, users can participate in daily fantasy contests, currently live for NBA, with golf launching in April 2026 and additional sports to follow throughout the year.

GlidePath powers the GlidePass network, a traveler engagement platform active across more than 100 airports, connecting passenger activity across dining, retail, parking, and travel services. Through this integration, Atlas experiences are embedded into a broader ecosystem that links digital engagement with real-world travel behavior.

"Atlas brings a highly engaging experience that naturally fits into how travelers spend their time," said Marc E. Ellis, CEO of GlidePath. "Through GlidePass, we're able to scale that experience across our network—connecting digital engagement with real-world behavior and creating new value for both travelers and our airport partners."

What the Partnership Delivers

For Travelers

Access to Atlas real-time sports insights, predictions, and fantasy experiences

More engaging, personalized time in-airport

Ability to earn GlidePass rewards through everyday airport spend

For Airports

A new category of passenger engagement tied to sports and entertainment

Increased dwell time across dining, retail, and hospitality environments

Stronger loyalty engagement and performance metrics

For Partners

Access to a high-value traveler audience through a scaled airport network

Contextual engagement tied to traveler behavior and journey moments

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

About Atlas World Sports

Atlas World Sports is a Chicago-based platform delivering aggregated sports insights, comparisons, and fantasy experiences. Often described as the "Expedia of sports," Atlas aggregates data from leading sports platforms—including FanDuel, DraftKings, MGM, and Caesars—enabling users to track activity and access AI-driven predictions in a single experience.

AtlasDFS.com, its daily fantasy product, launched in February 2026 and continues to expand across major sports categories.

For more information, visit AtlasWorldSports.com

About GlidePath

GlidePath is a traveler engagement and commerce platform powering the GlidePass network, connecting airports, partners, and passengers through a unified loyalty and data ecosystem across more than 100 airports.

For more information, visit GlidePathCX.com.

SOURCE Atlas World Sports