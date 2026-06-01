WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Property Management, the residential property management firm serving Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Wellington, today released findings from an internal pricing audit conducted across its portfolio of 600-plus actively managed units. The data reveals a widening performance gap between professionally managed and self-managed Palm Beach County rental properties — driven not by market conditions but by a single, correctable variable: launch pricing accuracy.

Pricing precision matters more in 2026 than it did in 2022," said Jean Taveras, Broker-Owner of Atlis Property Management and a licensed Florida Real Estate Broker Atlis Property Management: Palm Beach County Self-Managing Landlords Lose $2,450 Per Vacancy Cycle to Mispriced Listings

"Pricing precision matters more in 2026 than it did in 2022," said Jean Taveras, Broker-Owner of Atlis Property Management and a licensed Florida Real Estate Broker (License CQ1071712). "In 2021 and 2022, a landlord could overprice by 12% and still lease in three weeks because demand absorbed everything. That market is gone. In Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter today, a 10% overpriced listing does not attract a slower applicant pool — it attracts no applicant pool. The first two weeks are the entire game."

THE 2026 MARKET CONTEXT

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton rental market posted 2.0% average asking rent growth year-over-year in March 2026, according to Yardi Matrix data published by MIAMI Realtors. Net absorption of 2,383 units significantly outpaced 12-month completions of 745 units, confirming demand remains structurally intact. Occupancy in premium Palm Beach County submarkets including Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, and North Palm Beach runs 94% to 96% per the same source. Rents rose year-over-year in 11 of 17 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton submarkets tracked by Yardi Matrix in March 2026 — with Palm Beach Gardens posting 2.8% growth and West Palm Beach Central surging 8.3%.

This is not a soft market. It is a precision market. The difference between a property that leases in 18 days and one that sits for 47 days is not market conditions — it is the gap between a price set from live BeachesMLS comparables and one set from Zillow's Zestimate, Rentometer, or last year's lease.

THE MATH OWNERS ARE MISSING

Atlis's internal audit of properties transitioning from self-management or failed self-listings finds a consistent pattern: launch prices averaging 10% above active comparable listings, generating vacancy periods of 38 to 52 days before owners adjust or seek professional management. Against Atlis's 21-day average to a signed lease, that gap costs $2,450 per vacancy cycle at Palm Beach County's median 3-bedroom single-family rent of $3,500 per month — a direct and recoverable income loss attributable entirely to a pricing process failure, not a market failure.

Atlis-managed properties, priced from live multi-platform comparable data at time of listing, achieve first qualified inquiry within 48 hours of going live and lease within 98% of list price. See a documented Jupiter single-family turnaround and a West Palm Beach make-ready case study.

OWNER BEHAVIOR CONFIRMS THE GAP

Of every five Palm Beach County property owners who contact Atlis while shopping for a property manager, four choose Atlis. Of every five who contact Atlis following a failed self-listing, three engage Atlis management. The remaining two receive a complimentary rental analysis and relist independently — an outcome Atlis accepts as a direct demonstration of confidence in its pricing data.

Atlis Property Management serves Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Wellington — backed by a 21-day county-average days-to-lease, 74% tenant renewal rate, and 98%+ monthly rent collection rate across all managed properties. Owners seeking a complimentary, no-obligation pricing analysis may contact Atlis at 561.473.3664, email [email protected], or visit atlispm.com.

Media Contact

Jean Taveras, Broker-Owner

Atlis Property Management

3801 PGA Blvd., Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

561.473.3664 | 414084 @email4pr.com | atlispm.com

SOURCE Atlis Property Management