Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) will replace CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASD:XEL) will replace NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 27.

The index changes were prompted by DJUA constituent NextEra Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:NEE) decision to split its stock 4:1. The changes help diversify the index at the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub-industry group level through the addition of a pure play gas utility while also removing 2 companies with very low price weights in the index. Because the index is price weighted, stocks with low prices tend to have a minimal impact on the index.

The changes won't disrupt the level of the index. The divisor used to calculate the index from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on October 27, 2020. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index's reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sub-Industry October 27, 2020 DJUA Addition Atmos Energy ATO Gas Utilities



Addition Xcel Energy XEL Electric Utilities



Deletion CenterPoint Energy CNP Multi-Utilities



Deletion NiSource NI Multi-Utilities

