AtmosAir Solutions and Smartcon Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Health, Energy Efficiency, and Sustainability in Hotels and Resorts

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosAir Solutions, an indoor air purification, sensor, and monitoring technology company, today announced a partnership with Smartcon Solutions, which provides smart building solutions and integrated cloud software to improve energy efficiency and operational efficiencies for properties within the hospitality market.

Together, this partnership will make buildings healthier, more energy efficient, and sustainable by combining AtmosAir Solutions patented bi-polar ionization (BPI) HVAC air purification and its 24/7 Awair real-time monitoring technology with NeuroCore, advanced building automation and energy management platform Smartcon is currently deploying at hotel properties nationwide.

By integrating AtmosAir's Awair, an innovative real-time sensor technology with NeuroCore, the collaboration aims to elevate indoor air quality monitoring and transparency, while simultaneously optimizing energy use and building operations for greater sustainability.

Smartcon Solutions will also incorporate AtmosAir's clean air and monitoring solutions in its sales and marketing efforts targeted specifically in the hospitality sector providing an even better guest experience raising the bar for health and wellness standards.

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead by partnering with Smartcon Solutions," says Steve Levine, President, and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions, "together, our solutions will continue to raise the bar in building automation and AI-powered solutions offerings for building owners and operators."

Thomas Mirante, Principal at Smartcon Solutions, added, "This partnership sets a new standard for smart, healthy buildings: better air, better data, better decisions. We're excited to partner with AtmosAir to deliver these outcomes at portfolio scale."

Through this strategic partnership and technology integration, both companies plan to deliver comprehensive solutions that promote healthier environments and improved operational efficiencies across a diverse range of hospitality property types.

About Smartcon

Smartcon Solutions is a leading provider of smart building solutions that combine cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and automation to optimize building performance, reduce energy consumption, and enhance occupant comfort. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Smartcon Solutions is dedicated to creating intelligent building ecosystems that deliver lasting value to its customers. More information can be found at www.smartconsolutions.com & www.neurobuildingsystems.com

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions is a global leader of indoor air purification and monitoring solutions that create healthier indoor environments. AtmosAir Solution's technology is installed in more than 12,000 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. Within the company's multi-product portfolio its patented bi-polar ionization (BPI) purification technology actively and continuously works to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. AtmosAir Solutions helps the world to see air differently, with monitoring solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. Over the past two decades, AtmosAir Solutions' technology has been tested by independent labs, engineering consultants, and industry associations, such as ASHRAE, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, showing measurable improvements to indoor air quality and in return providing confidence to stakeholders and tenants throughout all indoor environments.

More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

Contacts:

AtmosAir Solutions

John Goodman

[email protected]

Smartcon Solutions

Jay Seleno

[email protected]

SOURCE AtmosAir Solutions