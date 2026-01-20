Atmosphera Appoints Beauty Industry Impact Leader Mia Davis as Chief Impact Officer

Former Credo Beauty and Beautycounter executive, Pact Collective co-founder, and longtime safer beauty advocate to lead sustainability and social impact strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphera today announced the appointment of Mia Davis as Chief Impact Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing sustainability in the $34 billion North American skin care industry. Davis will lead Atmosphera's impact strategy across ingredient safety, responsible sourcing, packaging innovation, climate accountability, and social impact—embedding the company's mission into every aspect of the business as it continues to scale.

Mia Davis, Chief Impact Officer, Atmosphera

"Atmosphera is on a mission to set new standards in the skin care and beauty space," said Katelyn Rousselle, Founder and Owner of Atmosphera. "Mia's expertise makes her the perfect partner to ensure we execute that vision effectively and responsibly."

Davis most recently served as Chief Impact Officer at Ollie, a human-grade pet food company, where she led company-wide sustainability and social impact initiatives, including responsible sourcing programs focused on animal welfare, environmental contamination testing, packaging sustainability, and Scope 1–3 greenhouse gas assessments. She also spearheaded food and waste diversion efforts, donating more than 50,000 pounds of food to animal shelters.

As Vice President of Impact at Credo Beauty, Davis authored the company's industry-leading Credo Clean Standard (™) and its Sustainable Packaging Guidelines, eliminating single-use packaging and setting a requirement of 50% post-consumer recycled content for plastic packaging.

Davis co-founded Pact Collective, a nonprofit coalition of beauty and wellness brands working to take responsibility for hard-to-recycle packaging and advance industry-wide solutions through collaboration and transparency.

Earlier in her career, Davis served as Organizing Director for the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, a national coalition housed at the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners focused on eliminating toxic chemicals from cosmetics and personal care products. She later held a leadership role at Beautycounter, where she helped shape the company's advocacy-driven approach to safer ingredients and policy engagement, and created The Never List™.

"The beauty industry has an enormous influence on our culture, and on the economy and environment," said Mia Davis. "Atmosphera is committed to holistic, long-term responsibility; we know that brands can do well while doing far better than the status quo. I'm excited to help build systems that focus on safety, sustainability, and moving the industry and economy in a more circular direction."

"Mia has been instrumental in shaping the modern clean beauty movement," said Christi Hucks, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Atmosphera.

"Her ability to pair ambition with execution makes her the ideal leader to guide Atmosphera's impact work," added Katya Johnson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Atmosphera.

Davis will report directly to the Co-Chief Executive Officers.

About Atmosphera

Atmosphera is a luxury, climate-curated beauty brand dedicated to skincare that responds to the environments people live in. By merging scientific precision, clean formulation, and sensory ritual, Atmosphera delivers elevated solutions for modern, climate-conscious consumers—find your element.

