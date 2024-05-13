Atmospheric Scientist Katharine Hayhoe to Receive Dickinson College's Rose-Walters Prize for Environmental Activism

CARLISLE, Pa., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katharine Hayhoe, award-winning atmospheric scientist whose research focuses on understanding the impacts of climate change on people and the planet, will receive The Sam Rose '58 and Julie Walters Prize for Global Environmental Activism at Dickinson College. This annual $100,000 prize is awarded to individuals or organizations significantly impacting responsible action for the planet and its people. Recognized as a United Nations Champion of the Earth, Hayhoe calls climate change "one of the most pressing issues we face today." She will be accepting this prestigious recognition at Dickinson's Commencement on Sunday, May 19.

The Rose-Walters Prize acknowledges Hayhoe's many accomplishments. She is the chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy and is a distinguished professor and endowed chair at Texas Tech University. Hayhoe served as a lead author for the Second, Third, and Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessments, gave a TED talk with over 4 million views, and written many scientific studies, essays, and books including "Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World."

A woman of faith, Hayhoe is also well known for her work bridging the gap between scientists and Christians. She has been named by Christianity Today as one of their 50 Women to Watch and she serves as the World Evangelical Alliance's Climate Ambassador. Hayhoe hosted the PBS digital series "Global Weirding: Climate, Politics and Religion" and currently produces the newsletter "Talking Climate." Her husband, Andrew Farley, is a pastor, radio host and best-selling author of numerous popular Christian books. Together, the couple co-wrote "A Climate for Change: Global Warming Facts for Faith-Based Decisions." Hayhoe is also a co-founder of nonpartisan advocacy group Science Moms.

Hayhoe is a fellow of the American Geophysical Union, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, and the American Scientific Affiliation, and serves on advisory boards for organizations including Netflix, UBS, and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

During the 2024-25 academic year, Hayhoe will visit Dickinson for a multi-day residency. The Rose-Walters Prize has previously honored climate advocates including Elizabeth Kolbert, Mark Ruffalo, Bill McKibben and Lisa Jackson.

SOURCE Dickinson College